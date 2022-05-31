ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnuOQ_0fvmlBzH00

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical and Show Low Police Department responded to a small aircraft that crashed in the meadow near Show Low Creek May 25. (Photo/Timber Mesa)

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

White Mountain Apache Tribe officer killed, another shot; suspect dead

Two White Mountain Apache Tribe police officers were shot by a suspect, south of Show Low. One of the officers did not survive. The second officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital. The suspect was shot and killed by police near Hawley Lake following a pursuit.
AZFamily

Police officer killed, another hurt in Eastern Arizona shooting; suspect killed

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed, and another was seriously hurt following a shooting late Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. The suspect and officer began fighting during the stop, and the officer was shot. The officer died from their injuries. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Dwight Nashio from Whiteriver, drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.
WHITERIVER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplane#Pilot#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
gilavalleycentral.net

Man identified in Memorial weekend shooting

SAFFORD — On Friday, Department of Public Safety investigators released the name of the man killed in a shootout with law enforcement May 29. The man is identified as Paul John, 51, of Safford. Initial reports indicate John fired a weapon at Safford Police, Graham County Sheriff’s deputies and...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Inmate takes own life at Graham County Jail

SAFFORD – On June 2, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Graham County Sheriff’s Jail staff called for assistance reference an inmate who had reportedly attempted suicide. Michael Allen Reidell, age 56, was found bleeding from an apparent self-inflicted laceration. Medical personnel from Lifeline and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in Safford on Sunday, May 29. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191. Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
SAFFORD, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Snowflake/Taylor Police Report May 11-24, 2022

The following incidents were among the 486 handled by the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department (STPD) during the period of May 11-24. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by STPD officers are accused of committing a civil violation or of criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
AZFamily

New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
633
Followers
129
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy