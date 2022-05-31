Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed, and another was seriously hurt following a shooting late Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. The suspect and officer began fighting during the stop, and the officer was shot. The officer died from their injuries. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Dwight Nashio from Whiteriver, drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.

WHITERIVER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO