Mount Frontenac Golf hosts 5th annual 100 Holes for Hope on June 16

On June 16, Mount Frontenac Golf course will be hosting the 5th annual 100 Holes for Hope event. This event allows veterans to come together for a day of 100 holes of golf as well as a kid’s camp mid-day for children of military members. The money raised will go to PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) MN. PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

The event was started by Lafayette’s head golf professional Jay Meyerhoff to honor his late cousin who served in the United States Army. To donate or learn more about the Veterans stories who are participating, go to https://www.100holesforhope.com/.