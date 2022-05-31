ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Meet the Candidates’ Food for Thought Truck Event slated June 4 at Lewis County Fairgrounds

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- Several Republican candidates running for various federal, state and local seats will soon be attending a lunch in Lewis County, where members of the community are invited to join for a time of conversation and discussion. Known as ‘Meet the...

wwnytv.com

Holy cow! Time for the Jefferson County Dairy Parade!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Make way for the Jefferson County Dairy Parade. It’s back again this Friday. “It’s going to be fantastic,” Jefferson County agriculture coordinator Jay Matteson said. “We have over 50 entries already, eight high school bands, we have Downbeat Percussion, the official drumline of the Buffalo Bills. We love having them.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County logs COVID-19 related death

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County Health System honors ‘Caregivers of the Year’

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Residental Health Care Facility honored caregivers for going “above and beyond” in honor of National Skilled Nurses Week. The week was celebrated across the United States from May 9 through May 12 will the goal of recognizing how residents and caregivers alike enrich each other lives through acts of caring and kindness. The LCRHCF kicked off the week will an opening ceremony to honor the 2021 Caregivers of the Year.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen trustee resigns, board meets amid fire department controversy

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A trustee for the Copenhagen Village Board resigned over the weekend, amid controversy with the Copenhagen Fire Department. Trustee Gerald Snyder sent his letter of resignation over the weekend, citing “verbal abuse towards the fire department and its’ members” and “talks of shutting down the fire department altogether.”
COPENHAGEN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Food by the fountain in Canton

The park has been cleaned up and the water is flowing at the fountain. Pictured above is a familiar scene as Grace Franklin, on the left, and Lizzy Davis enjoy their lunch at one of the new picnic tables in the park. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
CANTON, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Will the real Owl’s Head please stand up?

Owls Head outside Malone lives up to its counterparts. I like to think that in the nineteenth century there was an Adirondack surveyor named Livingston Owlshead who went around naming mountains after himself, along with his nephews William Haystack and Chester C. Cobble. All are found in abundance, and in...
MALONE, NY
WIBX 950

Vernon Downs Hosting Legendary Rock Band for CNY Food Bank Benefit

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Person
Elise Stefanik
stlawu.edu

St. Lawrence Board of Trustees Elects New Members

St. Lawrence University’s Board of Trustees has elected Kathleen Perkins Colson ’79 and Carolyn Davidow Putney ’88, P’22 as new term members. The trustees will serve for a period of six years beginning on June 1. Kathleen Perkins Colson ’79. A former refugee worker and...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m just afraid that some places will not implement the relief. They’ll keep the 16 cents,” said Paul Sipher. The $0.16 Watertown Resident Paul Sipher is referring to is a state wide gas tax suspension approved in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 Budget. Sipher’s concerns about the additional savings were echoed by Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann when we spoke to him in April about the idea.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Copenhagen official resigns in wake of current fire department situation

LEWIS COUNTY- Officials source the ongoing conflict with the Copenhagen Fire Department as a reason why a village trustee member sent in his letter of resignation. Gerald Snyder submitted his resignation last weekend, citing “verbal abuse towards the fire department and its’ members” and “talks of shutting down the fire department altogether,” according to the latest reports from WWNY-TV.
COPENHAGEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Joan Katherine Britton

Lyons Falls- Joan Katherine Britton, 90, lifelong resident of Lewis County, widow of Leon Charles Britton passed away on May 27, 2022 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. Joan was born on June 10, 1931 to John and Katherine (Powlin) Snyder in Constableville, NY. Joan had three sisters; Beatrice...
LYONS FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Best of Boonville celebration on Saturday

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Best of Boonville celebration on Saturday, June 4. The event will include a car show, dog show, vendors, entertainment, and village-wide garage sales. The registration time for the car show, which will include prizes, is 9 a.m....
BOONVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - In Castorland, the buzzing of Charlie Brown’s blades means magic is in the making. Or, rather, toys. “I’ll start with these cutouts,” he said. “I get the lumber ready for the wife, she traces them out, sends them back here. I sit here and turn the machine on.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square School District taking safety seriously

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The superintendent for Central Square School District says they just completed the bulk of a safety and security capital project that was voted on and approved back in 2019. The nearly $12 million project includes bullet proof glass, special locks on the doors designed so teachers...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
informnny.com

National Guardsman leave Alice Hyde Medical Center nursing home

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Guard troops departed Northern New York on the final day of May after months of providing support at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Since February, a four-person National Guard team had been stationed at the AHMC’s Alice Center. The Guardsman spent the past three months assisting with tasks such as welcoming and screening visitors, dietary work, administrative tasks and assisting with activities.
MALONE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Flags honor veterans in Potsdam

Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 members Michael Bunstone, Jim Bunstone, and Rick Robar lined the streets of Potsdam with American flags to honor our veterans. Photo taken on the steps of Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 on Elm Street. Photo submitted by Jordan LaValley.
localsyr.com

Madison County starting broadband project for better internet access

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Madison County officials say a broadband project meant to serve over 1,000 households that are unserved/underserved begins this week. The county had a meeting with Empire Access who will provide services to residents. The total cost of the project is $16,013,254. The County was awarded a $10.1 million federal grant in July of 2021 that will help pay for it. The county will match $3.3 million, and Empire Access will contribute $2.3 million. Madison County Administrator, Mark Scimone, said he realized faster internet service was needed after hearing from residents.
flackbroadcasting.com

Barbara A. Hanno

Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of 7722 East State St., Lowville, died Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville following a brief illness. Barbara was born on May 13,1939 in North Hampton, OH, the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion (Perry) Hallock. She was raised in Dexter, NY and was a graduate of General Brown High School and Canton ATI, receiving her Associate of Applied Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetic Technology. She married Francis E. Hanno Jr. on October 17,1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown. The couple has operated a dairy farm in Lowville for many years. Barbara was employed by Lewis County General Hospital as a Dietary Technician for over 50 years. She truly loved all the people she worked with and the patients she cared for.
LOWVILLE, NY

