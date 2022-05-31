Meet the Candidates’ Food for Thought Truck Event slated June 4 at Lewis County Fairgrounds

Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of 7722 East State St., Lowville, died Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville following a brief illness. Barbara was born on May 13,1939 in North Hampton, OH, the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion (Perry) Hallock. She was raised in Dexter, NY and was a graduate of General Brown High School and Canton ATI, receiving her Associate of Applied Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetic Technology. She married Francis E. Hanno Jr. on October 17,1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Watertown. The couple has operated a dairy farm in Lowville for many years. Barbara was employed by Lewis County General Hospital as a Dietary Technician for over 50 years. She truly loved all the people she worked with and the patients she cared for.
