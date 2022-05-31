Meet the Candidates’ Food for Thought Truck Event slated June 4 at Lewis County Fairgrounds

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO