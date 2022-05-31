Edie Sullivan

When was the last time you visited the Statehouse?. I’ll admit, it was years for me before several of us headed to Capitol Square to take a tour and scout the venue out as a possible backdrop for our annual 40 Under 40 honoree photo shoot. As you can...
Ford Motor Co. and United Auto Workers leaders on Thursday announced plans to invest $1.5 billion and create 1,800 jobs at the automaker's Sheffield Village assembly plant in Lorain County to assemble a new electric commercial vehicle starting mid-decade. Ford and UAW leaders joined Gov. Mike DeWine and other state...
Comments / 0