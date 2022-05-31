Section of Taft Hill Road to close June 2-5 for utility work

Tom Utech, Senior Inspector, Compliance, Traffic Operations, 970-221-6815, tutech@fcgov.com

A section of Taft Hill Road between Trilby Road and the Larimer County landfill will be closed to traffic next week for utility work related to the Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility.

The closure will begin Thursday, June 2, and continue through Sunday, June 5, weather permitting.

Through traffic will be detoured to Shields Street. Delays at the intersection of Taft and Trilby are anticipated.

Access to the landfill from the north (Harmony Road) will be maintained. Drivers should be aware of the closure and seek alternate routes if possible.