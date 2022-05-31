ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Jack David Payton – Cache Valley Daily

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to...

Josephine Garcia – Cache Valley Daily

March 19, 1943 – May 25, 2022 (age 79) Josephine Garcia, 79, passed away May 25th, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She joins her late husband of 47 years whom passed in 2019. Josephine was born March 19, 1943 in Ozona, Texas to the late Hilario and Genaveva Gonzalez. She was the 3rd oldest in the family of 7 children.
LOGAN, UT
Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2022. She was born in Brigham City on June 13, 1940, to Verland Jay and Blanche Frye Frodsham, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Brigham City where she attended grade school and graduated from Box Elder High School. She excelled in typing and attended many competitions. She was Secretary of the Senior Class and active in the B’Etts. She was a very good softball player and belonged to a competitive league. She was speedy around the bases and could hit the ball farther than you would expect for how little she was. Eddie worked at Thiokol for ten years as a secretary for the general manager until she started her family. She met Darrell Johnson at a dance in Logan and they started dating. They were married on January 31, 1964 in the Logan Temple and had a beautiful life together. They were married for 58 years. They had three wonderful children, which brought forth 11 grandkids and four great grand kids.
Lawrence Walter Gardner – Cache Valley Daily

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton). Lawrence Walter Gardner passed away, at age 71, on March 21, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 23, 1950 in Newark, New Jersey to Mary Lawrence and Peter Gardner.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
Trudy LaRae Hoff – Cache Valley Daily

It is with great sadness that the family of Trudy LaRae Hoff announce her sudden passing on the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 73. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by her brothers David and Forrest (Frosty) Hoff as well as numerous other family members and dear friends. She was a wonderful Sister, Aunt and Friend. She is the daughter of Fred and Veda Hoff. Trudy had a successful career as an auditor for GMAC. In her free time she enjoyed using her artistic talents creating many different beautiful things. However, collecting fairies and dolls held a special place in her heart. She lived a full life and enjoyed an early retirement living at the lake in St Charles Idaho, having fun in the sun, going to the beach and hanging with her family and friends.
Barbara Christensen Worwood – Cache Valley Daily

May 10, 1944 – May 27, 2022 (age 78) Barbara Christensen Worwood, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27. Barbara was born on May 10, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, to Dean H. and Helen Nelson Christensen. She attended Box Elder High School where she met her beloved eternal companion, Garry Worwood. He preceded her in death in 2006. Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings and maintained a lifelong faith and joy in the gospel.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Edesa Zaugg Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

May 13, 1931 – May 30, 2022 (age 91) Edesa Zaugg Anderson, 91 returned to her heavenly home on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her residence in Logan, Utah. Edesa was born in La Grande, Oregon on May 13, 1931. She was the daughter of Ernest Frederick Zaugg and Ethal Wanda Mathews Zaugg, and the second of eight children.
LOGAN, UT
Mary Antoinette Richardson El-Bakri – Cache Valley Daily

June 21, 1940 – May 26, 2022 (age 81) Mary Antoinette Richardson El-Bakri was born on the first day of summer, June 21, 1940 to Fred and Antoinette Richardson in Denver Colorado. She was a little sister to Rose Griffith and Ralph Richardson. She passed away comfortably at her...
John Wells Ellertson – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend, John Wells Ellertson, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2022. John was born on August 19, 1948 to Betty Elaine Straub and Wells E. Ellertson, in Payson, Utah. John graduated from Juab High School in 1966 and then attended College at Maricopa Community College.
PAYSON, UT
Theodore (Ted) Mainini – Cache Valley Daily

Theodore (Ted) Mainini 86 passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Preston’s Heritage Home Assisted Living. Ted was born in Van Nuys, California the son of Theodore and Elenor Soto Mainini. He was raised and educated in California where he spent most of his life. He was a veteran of the US Navy and spent many years working as a heavy equipment operator in the construction field. He married Sarah Lou Russell and raised his family in California. Lou passed away in 2013. As his health began to fail in later years, he moved from Santa Maria, California to Preston to be closer to his son Steve, wife Terry, and their family.
PRESTON, ID
Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos – Cache Valley Daily

March 15, 1931 – May 23, 2022 (age 91) Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos, age 91, returned to her Savior and Heavenly parents on Monday, May 23, 2022. Rosa was born in 1931 to Francisca Mendoza and Victoriano Portillo Iraheta in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. She was the youngest of their three children. Rosa enjoyed socializing within her community and helping others in need. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
LOGAN, UT
Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks.
HYDE PARK, UT
