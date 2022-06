Curtis Hart has been hosting famous Rock and Roll “Hall of Fame” groups and world-renowned artists since 1992 at his Muscle Car Ranch on the south edge of Chickasha. Many of these artists have said Muscle Car Ranch is the coolest Americana venue in the nation. This year the music festival will fall on June 10, 11 and 12 with a wide array of cool musicians taking the stage each night.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO