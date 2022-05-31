ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is Offering a One Day Free VIN Etching this Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knox County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free service that could help protect your vehicle from being stolen. This service can cost $100 at shops and you...

Four Burglary Suspects Caught in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office catches four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. Deputies say the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom while talking to dispatchers. When deputies arrived, they saw...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville Police Asking for Help to Identify a Burglary Suspect

Knoxville Police need help to identify the suspect who broke into two businesses. Police say the man is believed to have broken into the Barrelhouse on Lamar Street and Yee-Haw Brewing on North Broadway in the overnight hours between May 25-26. Anyone with any information is asked to contact East...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell woman driving without headlights on had used heroin when she crashed into two vehicles on East Emory Road Sunday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT. Sharon Osborne, 51, said she used heroin five hours before leaving to go to a friend’s house,...
Motorist believed intoxicated strikes pedestrian on 70 E.

A Cumberland County man struck by the driver of an SUV Saturday will recover from his injuries. The man identified as the motorist faces three charges including vehicular assault. Chandler Duane Vannatter, 24, Highland Lane, in addition to the felony vehicular assault charge, also faces charges of driving under the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Man ingests “large quantity” of meth, Xanax during car chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he...
RUTLEDGE, TN
Public Safety
Police Arrest Bell County Theft Suspect

Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man after he never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers say Taylor DeHart test drove a 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying. DeHart was found and arrested Tuesday evening, but tried to run out of the police station after being placed under arrest. He was arrested again after a short foot chase. DeHart is charged with felony and misdemeanor theft charges and escape.
BELL COUNTY, KY
KCSO: 4 injured after wreck, car fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in the 7700 block of E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m., KCSO said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

