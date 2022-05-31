ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker Suffered Fatal Heart Attack at Will Rogers State Park

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A heart attack killed a 53-year-old man who was hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said Monday.

Jay Goldberg was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner's office. He died from a myocardial infarction.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. Sunday to rescue a hiker, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two rescuers were lowered to a location at the park and determined that the man was dead at the scene.

