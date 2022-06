GGCM, a Mongolian-based blockchain project backed by gold and other precious metals, is finally holding its long-awaited Private sale for early investors. According to the announcement, the Private sale began on June 1, 2022. The Private sale price has been set at 0.03 USDT for $GGCM. The Private sale will be followed by a Pre-sale, the first IEO, the second IEO, and last, the third IEO.

