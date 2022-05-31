ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Notre Dame Become A Football Dynasty Once Again

By Bryan Driskell
We take a look at whether or not Notre Dame can become a football dynasty like it has in the past

Notre Dame is without question a power program from a brand standpoint, and a case could be made that the Irish have always been a "dynasty" from a brand standpoint. The power of the Notre Dame brand has not waned over the years, but the on field product certainly hasn't been up to that standard, not for a long time.

Many will argue that Notre Dame can never be that kind of program again, and we discussed that in our most recent podcast.

During the show we discuss a number of aspects lated to this topic. It stems from a conversation the previous week about whether or not the Alabama dynasty is over, or at least on its last leg. We then spend time going through the Power 5 conferences to discuss which programs have a chance to rise to that level, and which do not.

We then conclude with a discussion about Notre Dame, and whether or not Notre Dame is even capable of being that kind of program. This upcoming Saturday we'll dive deeper into specifics about this subject matter.

When looking at the dynasty aspect, what we are referring to is a program that is dominant for a period of time, at least half a decade and it must win at least one championship. The last time Notre Dame could be considered a dynasty was 1988-93, a stretch in which the Irish won a championship, finished No. 2 on two other occasions and finished in the Top 10 in all but one season. The one "down" season was 1991 when the Irish finished ranked 13th. Of course, that season ended with a 39-28 Sugar Bowl win over then 3rd-ranked Florida.

Prior to that Notre Dame was without question a football dynasty from 1964-78. Notre Dame won three national titles during that 15-year period, finished in the Top 5 on five more occasions and finished in the Top 10 during three more seasons.

From 1941 to 1949, Notre Dame won four national championships and finished ranked No. 2, No. 3, No. 6, No. 9 and No. 9 in the other five seasons. From 1946 to 1949 Notre Dame did not lose a single game, going 36-0-2 while winning three titles.

Of course, Notre Dame's first on-field dynasty began under Knute Rockne back in 1919. From 1919 to the time of his tragic death in 1930, Notre Dame went 102-11-3, winning three national championships. Notre Dame didn't win a championship in 1919 or 1920 despite going undefeated in both seasons. The Irish went 19-0 and won back-to-back championships in Rockne's final two seasons.

