DENVER (CBS4) – Lawns and gardens are rejoicing all across north-central and northeast Colorado after a soggy late spring storm dropped widespread rain and snow. Many places from metro Denver to the northeast plains saw an inch or more of water in less than 24 hours. You can check out the maps on CoCoRaHS to see how much rain fell where you live. If you’re wondering how many gallons of water fell at your house there is an easy stat you can work form the find out the answer. We know that one inch of rain over one acre of land...

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO