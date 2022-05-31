ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood And Relationship With Rihanna: “I Just Want A Cool Child With Cool Parents.”

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

As a cover star for the summer 2022 issue of Dazed, A$AP Rocky shared more about his romantic relationship with global music star Rihanna and his journey to fatherhood. “I like to think that the stars were aligned,” he told the outlet in reference to his and her evolution from friends to lovers.

“I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back,” he added later in the interview.

Pretty Flacko also shared more about his parenting style and what he hopes to teach his children.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” the 33-year-old rapper explained. “I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark . I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Rihanna, who spent a good portion of her pregnancy showcasing daring maternity looks , reportedly gave birth to the couple’s first child on May 13. Neither of the two musicians has confirmed the news publicly or revealed details such as the child’s name or gender, however. ET reported the family is now at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home.

Additionally in conversation with Dazed, A$AP Rocky shared how his trip to Barbados with Rihanna has impacted his life. Both new parents share Bajan heritage. However, Rocky grew up in Harlem while Rihanna called the island home for the majority of her youth.

“It was honestly so unbelievable,” he said while describing his Barbados experience. “I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life. You remember those one-dollar, five-dollar phone cards? I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”

He continued, “Caribbean culture is big in New York. We had J’ouvert [also known as the West Indian Day Parade] down in Brooklyn, but we were all over the Bronx, Harlem, Queens. Growing up, my dad, my aunts and all my cousins, everybody around was Bajan. We all grew up together. I had the food, the history, the music – calypso and all that shit. Bajan heritage is cool as f**k.”

Read A$AP Rocky’s full interview with Dazed here and check out images from the editorial photoshoot shared by the magazine on social media below.

