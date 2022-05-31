ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Juventus Reignite Interest in Manchester City Defender With Player Considered Transferable

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8vhL_0fvmX0DR00

Juventus have 'reignited' their interest in Manchester City defender, Aymeric Laporte, with the player ‘not considered untransferable’.

Just last week, Aymeric Laporte released a statement on his current injury situation. The Spaniard injured his knee against Wolves, but battled through a further 180 minutes against West Ham and Aston Villa to drive Manchester City to the title.

On his various social channels, Laporte said,  “ Hello everyone. As you may have read, unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend the National team next games, because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment.

"I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end and I am glad I did so. Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly."

He concluded, "We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve. Thanks for the messages and support, see you on the pitch, Ayme.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laL3h_0fvmX0DR00

His incredible bravery has seemingly come at a cost, but the 28-year-old has been in the headlines this week for significantly different reasons.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOyKe_0fvmX0DR00

Corriere Dello Sport in Italy , as translated and relayed by Sport Witness , has revealed that Italian giants, Juventus have 'reignited' their interest in Laporte.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zg503_0fvmX0DR00

The Spaniard is 'considered transferable' by City, so a recent trip to London has seen the idea of signing him 'born again' .

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Juventus boss, Max Allegri is focussing on bolstering his backline this summer after another disappointing Serie A campaign - where AC Milan were crowned champions on the final day.

Corriere says Benoit Badiashile and Gabriel Magalhaes are Juve's top targets, but the idea of signing Laporte is now a real possibility again.

The centre-back has been an ever-present at the heart of City's defence this season and was one main reason why the club secured a sixth Premier League title - a fourth in five seasons.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Spaniard#Wolves#National#Imago Pa#Corriere Dello Sport#Sport Witness#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy