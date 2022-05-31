ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

What to Watch During Week 2 of Packers OTAs

By Bill Huber
 4 days ago

The second week of voluntary organized team activities will begin on Tuesday. Here are five story lines for this week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The second week of Green Bay Packers organized team activities is starting on Tuesday. Here are five things to watch.

Quarterbacks

(Photo: Jordan Love and Danny Etling at OTAs. USA Today Sports Images)

During the draft, Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he’d participate in a few days of OTAs as well as the mandatory minicamp. Rodgers wasn’t at OTAs last week. He might not be there this week, either, given that he and Tom Brady will battle Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match on Wednesday .

Assuming Rodgers doesn’t fly to Green Bay for practice, to Las Vegas for golf and back to Green Bay for practice – he probably could afford the airfare – that means another week at the wheel for Jordan Love.

Rodgers “doesn’t really need this time right now, so I enjoy it,” Love said last week. “Him not being here, it just means more reps for me and more reps for everybody else in the quarterback room. So, obviously, I’m loving it.”

Last week, some of the competitive periods were split in two groups, with Love directing a group of mostly veterans and Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling leading a group of mostly younger players.

Rookie (Mental) Wall

(Photo: First-round pick Devonte Wyatt at OTAs. USA Today Sports Images)

Perhaps the most important facet of these offseason practices is the ability to get the rookies/newcomers up to speed with the scheme so they can hit the ground running and really compete during training camp.

“You can only take it one day at a time and just hope for a little bit of improvement each and every day and watch these guys go out there and play with confidence,” coach Matt LaFleur said last week. “I think a lot of young guys are just out there playing more off feel than really knowing all the intricate details.

“There’s a lot that goes into this and there’s a lot of time spent teaching and there’s just a lot going on in their mind when they're out there. So, the more they hear us and we can put them through different situations whether it’s walk-throughs or team (reps), you just hope for those incremental improvements each and every day from those guys.”

The challenge increases this week. For the rookies, they got a taste of the first two days of playbook installs during the rookie camp. Those were the focus of the practices on Monday and Tuesday last week. It was fresh material on Thursday, and will be again this week.

“That’s where it’s going to start to pile up on them a little bit,” LaFleur said. “So, I think that’s where you can really kind of see more so into next week of where they’re at.”

Knock, Knock. Who’s There?

(Photo: Allen Lazard at last year's minicamp. USA Today Sports Images)

Last week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receivers Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, outside linebackers Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and Randy Ramsey, and tight end Marcedes Lewis weren’t seen at Tuesday’s voluntary practice.

Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft, was signed in free agency. He played for the Rams in 2017, when LaFleur was offensive coordinator. Lazard has not signed his restricted free agent tender.

“Sammy’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s been here throughout the majority of the offseason. I would say there’s a lot of differences between our offense when we were together in L.A. and what we’re doing here, just in terms of maybe not conceptually, but how we call things and how we coach different things. So, there’s certainly a lot for him to learn, but I think he’s done a nice job.”

With Robert Tonyan rehabbing his torn ACL and Lewis absent, Tyler Davis got added first-team reps.

If Douglas and Alexander are present, it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Joe Barry lines up his top trio of Douglas, Alexander and Eric Stokes.

June 1 Coming

(Photo: Dean Lowry sacks Cleveland's Baker Mayfield. USA Today Sports Images)

June 1 is a big day financially. Starting Wednesday, players can be released with the financial pain being spread over two years instead of one.

The Packers have one candidate: defensive tackle Dean Lowry. If the Packers were to release him on Tuesday, there would be $3.988 million in dead cap and $4.084 million in cap savings. If the Packers were to release him on Wednesday (or thereafter), there would be $2.122 million in dead cap and $5.95 million in cap savings .

Lowry has been a mainstay of the defensive line since being drafted in 2016 and is coming off one of his top seasons. However, the Packers did draft Devonte Wyatt in the first round and Jonathan Ford in the seventh round as well as sign proven veteran Jarran Reed in free agency. Plus, they added veteran Chris Slayton off waivers .

That doesn’t necessarily mean Lowry is on the hot seat. But the development of the depth chart – and the potential impact on Lowry – could be worth watching during training camp and the preseason.

Alexander vs. Rookies

(Photo: Jaire Alexander covers Marquez Valdes-Scantling at training camp in August. USA Today Sports Images)

In 2018, the Packers used their first-round pick on cornerback Jaire Alexander. To help get him ready for the season, he was matched early and often against Davante Adams. In 2021, the Packers used their first-round pick on cornerback Eric Stokes. Just like a few years earlier, Stokes got rep after rep against Adams to get ready for the season.

It could be role reversal if Alexander is on the field. The Packers selected three receivers in this year’s draft. At least one of them will need to contribute as a rookie. What better way to get Christian Watson (and Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure) ready than to match them against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL?

Coming Up

(Photo: De'Vondre Campbell at OTAs. USA Today Sports Images)

This is the second of four weeks of offseason practices, with three practices slated for Tuesday through Friday. Next week, it’s the mandatory minicamp, set for June 7 through June 9. The offseason will conclude with the third week of voluntary OTAs the following week.

