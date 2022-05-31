What to Watch During Week 2 of Packers OTAs

Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was all out of sorts on his way to The Match, a charity and celebrity golf event. Brady somehow got lost on his way to the opening tee — and he held up the beginning of the matchup.
The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
The NFL season is just a couple of months away for the Cleveland Browns, but their starting quarterback’s legal issues aren’t going away. There’s been an additional lawsuit filed against him by a 23rd woman joining piling on Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles with new allegations. Nia...
On March 22nd the Minnesota Vikings signed former Packers Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three year, $42 Million Dollar deal. This came after Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 season with Green Bay due to injury. Today it was reported that Za’Darius Smith is already missing practice in Minnesota.
The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
If you expect the Green Bay Packers’ offense to fall off after the departure of Davante Adams, you haven't been paying attention to the burgeoning wideout factory in the Midwest. While the football world (and even the star quarterback) routinely chastises the organization for not using first-round picks on...
When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recently suggested that retirement is something he thinks about from time to time. While he's planning on playing in 2022, Colin Cowherd has some thoughts on how much longer he'll play. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd pointed out that Rodgers is...
Comments / 0