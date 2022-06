Mount Pleasant Towne Centre invites kids ages 10 and under to join us the first Tuesday of each month for Play Dayz at The Oaks. Play Dayz will feature exciting and engaging activities for you and your kids to enjoy from 10 a.m. to noon. Each month focuses on a different theme, from crafts to music to nature. And the best part is Play Dayz is completely FREE! Just register at the event upon arrival. See you there!

