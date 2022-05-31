ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Young Shares Sneak Peek Of Project With Jimmie Allen

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kk2gV_0fvmTqA600
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Young shared a new sneak peek of his upcoming collaboration with country hitmaker Jimmie Allen , and enthusiastically kicked off the countdown to its release. On Monday (May 30), Young posted on his social media channels that the song will debut in “FOUR MORE DAYS.”

That’s when fans will get to hear Young’s Famous Friends . Famous Friends Deluxe Edition , available Friday (June 3). The upcoming project is an extension of Young’s 2021 collection, Famous Friends , which includes the smash-hit title track with Kane Brown . Young also shared in his countdown to the new edition that he’ll release an acoustic version of “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope — putting a new spin on the 2015 duet, included on his I’m Comin’ Over album — and more.

The upcoming song marks the latest team-up for Young and for Allen, who recently released their own respective collaborations with other artists. Young and Old Dominion dropped “ Everybody Needs A Song ,” which is also included on Famous Friends . Famous Friends Deluxe Edition . Young previously revealed that the deluxe album will also feature a song with Lauren Alaina , among other “famous friends.”

Allen, whose new album is set to release on June 24, debuted a new collaboration with iHeartRadio Music Awards icon award recipient, Jennifer Lopez . The two joined forces for a reimagined version of “on my way,” which Lopez sings in the film Marry Me . The new duet will appear on Allen’s Tulip Drive .

Listen to the new 30-second snippet of Young’s upcoming song with Allen here :

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy