Chris Young Shares Sneak Peek Of Project With Jimmie Allen

Chris Young shared a new sneak peek of his upcoming collaboration with country hitmaker Jimmie Allen , and enthusiastically kicked off the countdown to its release. On Monday (May 30), Young posted on his social media channels that the song will debut in “FOUR MORE DAYS.”

That’s when fans will get to hear Young’s Famous Friends . Famous Friends Deluxe Edition , available Friday (June 3). The upcoming project is an extension of Young’s 2021 collection, Famous Friends , which includes the smash-hit title track with Kane Brown . Young also shared in his countdown to the new edition that he’ll release an acoustic version of “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope — putting a new spin on the 2015 duet, included on his I’m Comin’ Over album — and more.

The upcoming song marks the latest team-up for Young and for Allen, who recently released their own respective collaborations with other artists. Young and Old Dominion dropped “ Everybody Needs A Song ,” which is also included on Famous Friends . Famous Friends Deluxe Edition . Young previously revealed that the deluxe album will also feature a song with Lauren Alaina , among other “famous friends.”

Allen, whose new album is set to release on June 24, debuted a new collaboration with iHeartRadio Music Awards icon award recipient, Jennifer Lopez . The two joined forces for a reimagined version of “on my way,” which Lopez sings in the film Marry Me . The new duet will appear on Allen’s Tulip Drive .

Listen to the new 30-second snippet of Young's upcoming song with Allen