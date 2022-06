The Cleveland Browns re-signed running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract worth up to $2.43M, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson, 26, went undrafted in 2018 and joined the Browns a year later after a stint with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. In three seasons with Cleveland, Johnson has rushed for 721 yards with three touchdowns and an efficient 5.3 yards per rushing attempt.

