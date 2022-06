WILEY— 6/1/22—It is with pleasure that the Board of Education of Wiley School District announces Dr. Bryan Akins as their choice for Superintendent. “We have considered several outstanding candidates through a competitive selection process and we are looking forward to having Dr. Akins at the helm of Wiley Schools,” says Neil Mauch, President of Wiley Board of Education.

WILEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO