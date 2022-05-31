ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

House of Volleyball

By Alexandra Sharfman
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park for the weekly House...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com

Roll In Style with Wade's RV

Little Wade and Wade's RV are back to help us roll into the weekend in style. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wad's RV is located at 654 Pryors Court in Goldsby. You can visit them...
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. All this month will be highlighting all the amazing work St. Jude does. FOX 25 spoke to one patient about her experience with the hospital. "For anyone to be going through arguably the worst time in their...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Highway to Henryetta happening next weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T will be taking place next Saturday, June 11. The festival is located at 12140 Laurel Road in Henryetta. The tentative and estimated time for Saturday is as follows. Parking lots will open at 10 a.m., festival gates...
HENRYETTA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma hospitals, medical centers respond to Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma hospitals and medical centers have issued statements following the mass shooting at Saint Francis in Tulsa Wednesday. We are heartbroken to hear of the horrible violence that occurred today at Saint Francis in Tulsa. We hold the caregivers and staff in our prayers. We must do everything we can to end senseless violence and to ensure the safety of those who care for patients. We #HAVHope.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Tickets on Sale NOW

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 OKC St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and this year, FOX 25 hopes to raise $1,000,000 to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Every ticket sold for this year's Dream Home helps further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding Cures. Saving Children.
FOX, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Volleyball
okcfox.com

Local, national officials release statements on Tulsa hospital shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several statements have been made by officials on the Saint Francis shooting. President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support. Mayor GT...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Keeping the Legacy of Willa D. Johnson Alive

Former Oklahoma City Councilwoman and Oklahoma County Commissioner Willa D. Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. Her services are set for 11am at St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 5700 N. Kelly Avenue in Oklahoma City. Johnson was the first Black woman to serve on the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt directs flags to be lowered to half-staff after Tulsa tragedy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff following yesterday's tragedy at Saint Francis in Tulsa. Flags are to be lowered through sundown Sunday, June 5, "in memory of the four innocent victims who were killed Wednesday in a senseless act of hatred and violence."
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Man wanted for 2019 Del City murder arrested in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (KOKH) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who was wanted for first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting in Del City. Bruce Baker was arrested at an apartment complex in McKinney on Tuesday. The victim in the November 2019 Del City shooting was 18-year-old Ryan Yearby. Authorities...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identifies 9th victim in Taft shooting

TAFT, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a ninth victim in a shooting at a Memorial Day festival last weekend. Authorities said a 19-year-old woman was brought from the scene to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remains in stable condition. Authorities said multiple suspects...
TAFT, OK
okcfox.com

5 dead in shooting at Saint Francis medical building

UPDATE: Saint Francis Health System has released the following statement concerning the shooting:. Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss of four members of our family. As a faith based organization, the only recourse we have at this moment is to pray while we navigate this tragedy. Out of...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy