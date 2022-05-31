House of Volleyball

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Little Wade and Wade's RV are back to help us roll into the weekend in style. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wad's RV is located at 654 Pryors Court in Goldsby. You can visit them...
Tickets go on sale starting Thursday for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. All this month will be highlighting all the amazing work St. Jude does. FOX 25 spoke to one patient about her experience with the hospital. "For anyone to be going through arguably the worst time in their...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Starbucks shop in Oklahoma City made history this week. The location at 23rd and Robinson voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the first Starbucks location in Oklahoma to do that. The vote to unionize was 15-2. “We have become true partners in our organizing...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T will be taking place next Saturday, June 11. The festival is located at 12140 Laurel Road in Henryetta. The tentative and estimated time for Saturday is as follows. Parking lots will open at 10 a.m., festival gates...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma hospitals and medical centers have issued statements following the mass shooting at Saint Francis in Tulsa Wednesday. We are heartbroken to hear of the horrible violence that occurred today at Saint Francis in Tulsa. We hold the caregivers and staff in our prayers. We must do everything we can to end senseless violence and to ensure the safety of those who care for patients. We #HAVHope.
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — We’re learning more about the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting in Tulsa, including the main target of the shooter, Dr. Preston Phillips. Police said the suspected shooter, Michael Louis, targeted Phillips after complaining of pain following a recent surgery. “To think that our caregivers...
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 OKC St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and this year, FOX 25 hopes to raise $1,000,000 to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Every ticket sold for this year's Dream Home helps further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding Cures. Saving Children.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the school year at its end, children across America will be left hungry, not able to rely on the meals they normally get at school. Fox 25, our parent company Sinclair, and Feeding America launched a partnership to help provide meals to children this summer when school is not in session.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several statements have been made by officials on the Saint Francis shooting. President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support. Mayor GT...
Former Oklahoma City Councilwoman and Oklahoma County Commissioner Willa D. Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. Her services are set for 11am at St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 5700 N. Kelly Avenue in Oklahoma City. Johnson was the first Black woman to serve on the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state and nation, support is pouring in for Tulsa and the victims of the tragic shooting. But some say the thoughts and prayers aren't enough, and instead are demanding action. Oklahoma lawmakers remain divided. Democrats are calling for stricter background checks and more...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff following yesterday's tragedy at Saint Francis in Tulsa. Flags are to be lowered through sundown Sunday, June 5, "in memory of the four innocent victims who were killed Wednesday in a senseless act of hatred and violence."
MCKINNEY, Texas (KOKH) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who was wanted for first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting in Del City. Bruce Baker was arrested at an apartment complex in McKinney on Tuesday. The victim in the November 2019 Del City shooting was 18-year-old Ryan Yearby. Authorities...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Community members can donate to help the families and employees affected by the deadly shooting at Saint Francis on Wednesday. A fund has been set up with the Tulsa Community Foundation. Tulsa police say a man who opened fire inside a doctor's office Wednesday, taking...
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police want to know who fired several pellet guns at the University of British Columbia's women's golf team. The team was in OKC for a golf tournament last week when it happened. Grace Bell says her team was headed to dinner when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Across the state, hundreds of organizations are requesting a piece of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The state has $1.87 billion to divvy out, and lawmakers are tasked with weeding through the applicants. There's a range of organizations across the state...
TAFT, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a ninth victim in a shooting at a Memorial Day festival last weekend. Authorities said a 19-year-old woman was brought from the scene to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remains in stable condition. Authorities said multiple suspects...
UPDATE: Saint Francis Health System has released the following statement concerning the shooting:. Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss of four members of our family. As a faith based organization, the only recourse we have at this moment is to pray while we navigate this tragedy. Out of...
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — Tulsa police are holding a press conference on Wednesday's shooting at the Saint Francis medical building that left five people dead, including the suspect. Watch the press conference below. If you're on mobile, click here to view it.
Comments / 0