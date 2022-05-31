ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opens SEC coaches meetings with hilarious comment

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrDj6_0fvmSAdZ00
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

There are a lot of eyes on the SEC coaches meetings this week in Destin, and Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz kicked things off in a great way. According to Al.com’s Mike Rodak, Drinkwitz has one goal this week in Destin, and that’s to not get yelled at.

“The goal is not to say anything ridiculously stupid so I don’t get yelled at in this coaches’ meeting,” Drinkwitz said, via Rodak.

Drinkwitz has been at Missouri for two seasons. He led the Tigers to a 5-5 record in his first year in 2020, and went 6-7 this past season, earning a selection to the Armed Forced bowl. He was previously at Appalachian State, where he coached to a 12-1 record in 2019.

Drinkwitz’s comment entering the SEC coaches meetings could have been a subtle shot at Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban

The comment from Drinkwitz is hilarious within itself, but even more so when considering some of the storylines entering the SEC meetings. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban have been publicly feuding in recent weeks after Saban accused the Aggies of using NIL to buy players in the 2022 recruiting class. Both coaches then publicly took shots at each other, leading to a public reprimand from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked earlier on Tuesday about the SEC coaches meetings, saying that Sankey probably wants Fisher and Saban to not talk publicly to avoid any further attention. And considering the close proximity the two will be to each other, that might be hard to avoid.

“I think it would be hard for Jimbo to stay quiet today,” said Finebaum. “Even though I’m sure he’s been told by the commissioner to keep your mouth shut.

“Well Jimbo may be moving on and Commissioner Sankey may, but we’re not. There is a large gathering of media down here for one purpose, and that’s to see this show unfold in real time. They will be sitting together in the same room, I’m told by an SEC official it is alphabetical. So they will have assigned seats. They won’t be sitting next to each other, but it’s almost impossible not to bump into each other.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Destin, FL
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Destin, FL
Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
State
Alabama State
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
FOX Sports

Why Georgia is not a good fit for Arch Manning ' Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young is back to discuss the most prized recruit in the class of 2023, Arch Manning. Arch Manning is set to officially visit Georgia the weekend of June 4th, but RJ questions if Georgia is a good fit for the young quarterback. The Bulldogs have not had a quarterback selected in the first round since 2009, and other star quarterbacks who committed to Georgia (such as Justin Fields) did not pan out at Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

LSU fan offers Alabama's Nick Saban $5K to stop beating team

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has dominated the college football landscape for the last two decades. Some people are just waiting for him to retire. Others are willing to do as much as pay him to stop beating their favorite teams. Saban spoke at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Coach Arrest News

The Idaho State Bengals football program was stunned today by the arrest of defensive backs coach Davonte' Neal. Greg Woods of the Idaho State Journal reported on Thursday that Neal is being held on an extradition warrant in Arizona's Maricopa County. The charge? First degree murder. Neal is alleged to...
POCATELLO, ID
On3.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek discusses SEC scheduling change

The SEC is considering some landmark changes at the conference’s annual meetings in Destin, Florida, and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek joined The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss one of the biggest. Among other things, the discussion regarding scheduling is one of the most interesting. Things will need to...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Texas A M#Aggies#Nil#Espn
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB recruiting target sets official visit date to Florida

The recruiting trail is blazing hot as the summer months begin to roll in, and for Florida football, June looks like it will be hopping for Billy Napier and his staff. After spending the spring season hobnobbing with the top prospects in the nation both on and off campus, the Gators are getting set to host a laundry list of coveted recruits over the next month looking to lure them to the Swamp.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Matas Buzelis Is Down To 5 Schools

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is getting closer to making a decision. On Thursday, the highly-touted prospect narrowed his list down to five finalists. Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 small forward out of Brewster Academy, has told On3 he's narrowed his list to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Kentucky and the NBA's G-League Ignite.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy