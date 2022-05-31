Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opens SEC coaches meetings with hilarious comment

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

There are a lot of eyes on the SEC coaches meetings this week in Destin, and Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz kicked things off in a great way. According to Al.com’s Mike Rodak, Drinkwitz has one goal this week in Destin, and that’s to not get yelled at.

“The goal is not to say anything ridiculously stupid so I don’t get yelled at in this coaches’ meeting,” Drinkwitz said, via Rodak.

Drinkwitz has been at Missouri for two seasons. He led the Tigers to a 5-5 record in his first year in 2020, and went 6-7 this past season, earning a selection to the Armed Forced bowl. He was previously at Appalachian State, where he coached to a 12-1 record in 2019.

Drinkwitz’s comment entering the SEC coaches meetings could have been a subtle shot at Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban

The comment from Drinkwitz is hilarious within itself, but even more so when considering some of the storylines entering the SEC meetings. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban have been publicly feuding in recent weeks after Saban accused the Aggies of using NIL to buy players in the 2022 recruiting class. Both coaches then publicly took shots at each other, leading to a public reprimand from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked earlier on Tuesday about the SEC coaches meetings, saying that Sankey probably wants Fisher and Saban to not talk publicly to avoid any further attention. And considering the close proximity the two will be to each other, that might be hard to avoid.

“I think it would be hard for Jimbo to stay quiet today,” said Finebaum. “Even though I’m sure he’s been told by the commissioner to keep your mouth shut.

“Well Jimbo may be moving on and Commissioner Sankey may, but we’re not. There is a large gathering of media down here for one purpose, and that’s to see this show unfold in real time. They will be sitting together in the same room, I’m told by an SEC official it is alphabetical. So they will have assigned seats. They won’t be sitting next to each other, but it’s almost impossible not to bump into each other.