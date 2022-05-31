ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sophomore Step Up: Xavian Sorey

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htplJ_0fvmRaM800
Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and could step into a larger role as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 91 Days

The Georgia football Bulldogs defend their highly-sought after National Championship in 91 days. Kirby Smart doesn’t think so, but that’s just how the saying goes. So, what’s significant about the number 91 in Georgia football history?. In keeping with the series we started with number 99, here’s...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Oscar Delp's mother gives Georgia strong endorsement

How about a ringing endorsement from a family of a Georgia freshman sensation, Oscar Delp, ahead of one of the biggest visit weekends in recent memory? The Dawgs got just that on Friday night with official visitors pouring into town. Mary Delp, the mother of the current Georgia freshman tight...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Top-ranked 2024 linebacker is spending his Saturday at the Swamp

Another high-profile prospect has been added to the University of Florida‘s visitors for Saturday. Sammy Brown, a 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound rising junior from Jefferson (Ga.) High, says he is currently en route to Gainesville for a meeting with Billy Napier’s staff. He recently hinted at making his way down to campus after being presented with an offer roughly two weeks ago.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek discusses SEC scheduling change

The SEC is considering some landmark changes at the conference’s annual meetings in Destin, Florida, and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek joined The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss one of the biggest. Among other things, the discussion regarding scheduling is one of the most interesting. Things will need to...
DESTIN, FL
On3.com

Tommy White, four others choose to enter the transfer portal

After one of the most decorated freshman seasons in college baseball history, NC State slugger Tommy White appears headed elsewhere. White entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, ending over 24 hours of speculation about his future amidst rumors of a potential move to Florida State. White, who earned the nickname...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#American Football
On3.com

John Calipari discusses good, bad from Kentucky fanbase

The 2021-2022 Kentucky basketball season was a showcase of the best and worst that the Wildcats have to offer. They emphatically rode all season long with a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament that went 26-8. That was until a disastrous end to the year with an all-time upset loss to #15 Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64. On Tuesday, John Calipari spoke on The Paul Finebaum Show at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin about how the fan reactions have changed over the years.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

'We want him' Arch Manning mania has reached Athens

New Orleans (La.) Isadore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is making his rounds to college towns. Athens is the first stop as Manning is taking an official visit over the weekend. The town is still brimming in pride from Georgia’s first national championship since 1980. The fan base is like many...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Mario Cristobal shares greatest lessons learned as a head coach

Mario Cristobal has accumulated a lifetime of lessons to give back to his players at the University of Miami, but what stands above the rest? During an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, the new leader of the Hurricanes shared the greatest lessons he’s learned during his football journey.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

No. 1 ranked Kyle Filipowski signs NIL deal with Excel Sports

Duke five-star power forward signee Kyle Filipowski has inked a new NIL deal with Excel Sports. Excel Sports announced the deal on their Twitter account. The group celebrated Filipowski in the post as the 2021 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year and for having won the 2021 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

KSR Today: Dog days of summer

The first weekend of June has officially arrived, and some would consider that the kickoff of wedding season. While it may be time for the yearly re-watch of “Wedding Crashers”, others would consider it the official beginning of summer. After Kentucky’s deep SEC Tournament run was not enough...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Sahvir Wheeler: "CJ (Fredrick) is an elite, elite, elite, elite shooter"

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick has established himself as one of the top 3-point shooters in all of college basketball — if not the best overall. Transferring from Iowa last offseason, the 6-foot-4 native of Cincinnati, OH entered the year as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts. This past season alone, he knocked down 47.4% from three on 2.8 attempts per contest — he hit 46.1% on 4.1 attempts per game the year before.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy