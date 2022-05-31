Sophomore Step Up: Xavian Sorey

The 2021-2022 Kentucky basketball season was a showcase of the best and worst that the Wildcats have to offer. They emphatically rode all season long with a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament that went 26-8. That was until a disastrous end to the year with an all-time upset loss to #15 Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64. On Tuesday, John Calipari spoke on The Paul Finebaum Show at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin about how the fan reactions have changed over the years.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO