Best US Cities for Retirees

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA7ab_0fvmOqqD00 Retirement is a major life milestone. Without a five-day workweek, there is more time to take up new hobbies, volunteer, pursue interests, and travel. And some U.S. cities are better than others for traveling retirees.

To identify the best U.S. cities for retirees to travel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Retirement Travel Index , published by product review site AginginPlace.org. The report ranked some of the largest and most-visited cities in the U.S., according to WorldAtlas and Ballotpedia . The measures in the index include the number of art galleries, nature and wildlife areas, and attractions, average annual rainfall, investment in public transportation, and the percentage of hotels with wheelchair access. Travel index scores are out of 10.

The cities on this list span the country. The states with the most cities on this list of 40 are Texas with five, and California and Arizona, with four each. Florida is next with three. Only California has two cities in the top 5: Los Angeles at No. 4 and San Francisco at No. 2. Both cities have among the highest numbers of attractions and art galleries of any city. (Here’s a can’t miss museum in every state everyone should visit .)

Lodged in between these two cities, Chicago comes in at No. 3, boasting a high number of attractions and a high percentage of easily accessible hotels at 45% of all hotels. The top city for retiree travelers is Las Vegas, with a high number of attractions, nature areas, and nearly 57% of hotels easily accessible. The city also has the lowest amount of rainfall of cities on the list.

Rounding out the top 5 is New York, which has the highest number of attractions of any U.S. city, the most art galleries, and a widely used public transit system. For nature lovers, Tucson, Arizona, at No. 6, offers the second most nature areas of cities on the list. (Here is the most beautiful natural wonder in every state .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szLLa_0fvmOqqD00

40. Memphis, Tennessee
> Retirement score (out of 10): 1.54
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPCm9_0fvmOqqD00

39. Mesa, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 1.97
> Art galleries: 1
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATqxA_0fvmOqqD00

38. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
> Retirement score (out of 10): 2.86
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o94U_0fvmOqqD00

37. Atlanta, Georgia
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.04
> Art galleries: 23
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kj05J_0fvmOqqD00

36. San Jose, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.08
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqqTP_0fvmOqqD00

35. El Paso, Illinois
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.21
> Art galleries: 3
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQsmW_0fvmOqqD00

34. Fort Worth, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.42
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCf0P_0fvmOqqD00

33. Detroit, Alabama
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.51
> Art galleries: 11
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwjhf_0fvmOqqD00

32. Fresno, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.63
> Art galleries: 3
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqYsR_0fvmOqqD00

31. Indianapolis, Indiana
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.72
> Art galleries: 6
> Nature and wildlife areas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Xk4s_0fvmOqqD00

30. Sacramento, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.85
> Art galleries: 15
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdBlN_0fvmOqqD00

29. Nashville, Tennessee
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.98
> Art galleries: 18
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZOE7_0fvmOqqD00

28. Baltimore, Maryland
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.06
> Art galleries: 21
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PzuX_0fvmOqqD00

27. Columbus, Ohio
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.10
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUqSV_0fvmOqqD00

26. Kansas City, Kansas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.23
> Art galleries: 8
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNN3A_0fvmOqqD00

25. Louisville, Kentucky
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.40
> Art galleries: 14
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iMfq_0fvmOqqD00

24. Jacksonville, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.49
> Art galleries: 5
> Nature and wildlife areas: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh9Wu_0fvmOqqD00

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.53
> Art galleries: 17
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgmEC_0fvmOqqD00

22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.66
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zW2jz_0fvmOqqD00

21. San Antonio, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.04
> Art galleries: 15
> Nature and wildlife areas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCgtz_0fvmOqqD00

20. Phoenix, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.17
> Art galleries: 5
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp8pT_0fvmOqqD00

19. Charlotte, North Carolina
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.34
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPjDf_0fvmOqqD00

18. Boston, Massachusetts
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.38
> Art galleries: 27
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RY8BZ_0fvmOqqD00

17. Honolulu, Hawaii
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.39
> Art galleries: 19
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzyGE_0fvmOqqD00

16. Denver, Colorado
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 25
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XneaU_0fvmOqqD00

15. Houston, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 36
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clI36_0fvmOqqD00

14. Miami, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 53
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1U3h_0fvmOqqD00

13. Washington, District of Columbia
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.68
> Art galleries: 24
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ruYR_0fvmOqqD00

12. Dallas, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.73
> Art galleries: 26
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nZs7_0fvmOqqD00

11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.94
> Art galleries: 40
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gL8xQ_0fvmOqqD00

10. Portland, Oregon
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.07
> Art galleries: 37
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EconZ_0fvmOqqD00

9. Orlando, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.07
> Art galleries: 17
> Nature and wildlife areas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTzkz_0fvmOqqD00

8. Seattle, Washington
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.33
> Art galleries: 54
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UC9Y_0fvmOqqD00

7. Austin, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.33
> Art galleries: 33
> Nature and wildlife areas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXgzt_0fvmOqqD00

6. Tucson, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.41
> Art galleries: 51
> Nature and wildlife areas: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFzg0_0fvmOqqD00

5. New York, New York
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.45
> Art galleries: 216
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZttn_0fvmOqqD00

4. Los Angeles, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.97
> Art galleries: 57
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSaMx_0fvmOqqD00

3. Chicago, Illinois
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.35
> Art galleries: 72
> Nature and wildlife areas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW8AA_0fvmOqqD00

2. San Francisco, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.73
> Art galleries: 71
> Nature and wildlife areas: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlcUg_0fvmOqqD00

1. Las Vegas, Nevada
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.95
> Art galleries: 50
> Nature and wildlife areas: 10

Comments / 0

