The DOJ’s Jan. 6 Investigation Appears to Be Closing in on Trump

Peter Navarro , the former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped devise a failed scheme to override the results of the 2020 presidential election, disclosed on Monday that he has been served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury, according to The New York Times.

Navarro says the subpoena requests he provide records relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including “any communications” he had with Trump.

According to the Times , Navarro intends on suing the House Jan. 6 committee , Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. He mentioned having been issued a subpoena by the Justice Department in a draft of his lawsuit. Navarro plans on representing himself.

Navarro was issued a subpoena by the Jan. 6 committee in February. The House voted in April to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply. As was the case with Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and Dan Scavino, Navarro had claimed executive privilege. He’s done so despite talking to the media about his efforts to overturn the election, and even writing a book in which he detailed the “political and legal beauty” of he and Bannon’s “ Green Bay Sweep ” plan to have former Vice President Mike Pence oversee the rejection of Biden electors. Navarro told Rolling Stone in January that he personally informed Trump on the contents of reports he compiled that falsely claimed the election was marred by “outright voter fraud.” Trump, he said, directed that congressional Republicans also be given copies.

The Justice Department has yet to bring contempt charges against Navarro.

The grand jury subpoena, according to Navarro, directs him to provide testimony and documents on June 2. The subpoena is the first of its kind issued to a former employee of the Trump White House. Navarro served as trade director for the duration of the Trump administration. It was reported last week that the same federal grand jury has been issuing subpoenas to Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Jenna Ellis, all of whom pushed the fraudulent elector scheme .