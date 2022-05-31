ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight Athletes In Red River FCA All-Star Showdown

Cover picture for the articleMPHS athletes to play in Red River FCA All-Star Showdown games. The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. In June, athletes were drafted from multiple...

Friday’s Sports

Eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes playing in the All-Star Showdown. The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. As a result, only 300 athletes will have the privilege of participating in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheer. Athletes chosen from MPHS were Nic Chappell (football), Anthony Jeffery (football), Astin Ledbetter (football), Elijah Morris (basketball), Layne Pinckard (baseball and football), Devon Smith (football), and Keller Thompson (baseball). In addition, MPHS Athletic Director, Ritchie Pinckard, will serve as the head coach of the Texas football team.
