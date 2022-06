Visitors to Gateway Arch National Park got an unexpected delay Friday afternoon when one of the tram rides to the top of the iconic monument got stuck in the Arch's north leg. Riders in the pods that creep up and down the legs of the Arch and take visitors to the observation deck 630 feet above the ground were left stalled in place for about two hours, according to Pam Sanfilippo, Gateway Arch National Park's public information officer.

