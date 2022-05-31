ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Seen Grocery Shopping in a Monsoon

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people may see a monsoon, but it didn't stop...

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Florida Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

Nine Florida donut shops made it on Yelp's "Top 100 Donut Shops" list for 2022, and one of them landed in the Top 5. Businesses from the donuts category on the website were ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews." Mojo Donuts in...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South & Central Florida Set for Drenching Rains & Floods from Cyclone

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for South and Central Florida. If Tropical Cyclone 1 develops into a Tropical Storm, it will be the 1st storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and named Alex but forecasters now think this is unlikely before it crosses the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Warning Discontinued for the East Coast of Florida

At 200 PM EDT the system is moving away from South Florida and the state is no longer under a tropical storm warning. The aftermath of flooding is still being felt in South Florida and centered in Miami-Dade County. Rain totals have been in certain areas and have exceeded 10 inches.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Do You Know Which City In Arizona Is The Warmest?

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
iheart.com

Fourth Person Arrested For Drive-By Shooting That Killed 6-Year-Old

(Orangeburg County, SC)- A fourth person is facing charges for a drive-by shooting that killed a six-year-old. Previously, 20-year-old Michael Lloyd, 19-year-old Ethan Thorne Anderson, and 17-year-old Jeremiah Harley were arrested in connection to the shooting. Now 19-year-old Seth Phillips is also facing a murder charge. He was arrested in...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Grocery Shopping
iheart.com

Ohio Secretary of State Warns of Deceptive Mail Campaign

(Columbus) -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued a warning to voters about misleading election information coming from the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) - two entities run by the same organization. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office and county boards of...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. While in Pittsburgh today, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state has about two-billion dollars in ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy