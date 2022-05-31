Florida Woman Seen Grocery Shopping in a Monsoon

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. While in Pittsburgh today, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state has about two-billion dollars in ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2024.
