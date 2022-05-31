You Need To Try The Best Bakery In Minnesota

Photo: Getty Images

There's just something about stepping into a warm bakery, the smell of sweet and savory treats floating through the air, that feels like a warm hug. If you are in need of a warm hug in the shape of a great bakery to visit in your state, you are in the right place.

Eat This, Not That named Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights as the best bakery in Minnesota, based on Yelp reviews. Here's what they had to say about it:

It's easy to miss this no-frills family-owned bakery, which is tucked away in a strip mall. But Yelpers highly suggest making the trek, if only for the freshly baked donuts. Heights Bakery has been serving up its famous baked foods for sixty years, and beyond the donuts, there is a bevy of cookies, danishes, and bread to enjoy. According to reviewers, the raised glazed and banana donuts, caramel nut roll, apple fritter, and crullers are all top picks . And if you can get there early enough, definitely be sure to snag a "huge, delicious" maple bacon cronut—but keep in mind that they often sell out by mid-morning.

