Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker for second time

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Stormont Assembly has failed to elect a new speaker for the second time.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to back the bid, maintaining its position that it wants to see action from the UK government over the Northern Ireland protocol.

It has called the recall of the assembly on Monday a “stunt”.

The two nominees for the role - the Ulster Unionist party’s Mike Nesbitt, and Patsy McGlone, from the Social Democratic and Labour party (SDLP) - failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

The Independent

