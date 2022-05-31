ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend at the Royal Albert Hall: How to get tickets for the extra date

By Ellie Muir
 4 days ago

Tickets for John Legend’s 2023 Royal Albert Hall concert are now available at Ticketmaster .

John Legend has announced an extra date at the Royal Albert Hall after his one-off show sold out.

The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the prestigious London venue on 5 and 6 April 2023, following the release of his forthcoming album this autumn.

Legend released new single “Dope” featuring JID earlier this month (May 18). The track will be included on his new album, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

Known for his acclaimed song “Ordinary People” and 2004 album Get Lifted , Legend was the first African-American man to earn the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).

How to get tickets

Priority tickets are currently on sale for the April 6 date with the general sale beginning tomorrow (1 June 2022) at 9am. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster .

There are some resale tickets for the April 5 date currently available on Ticketmaster .

Legend is also performing in London this July as part of the Somerset House Summer Series.

The Independent

