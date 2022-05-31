ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on free transfer from Inter Milan

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QijPw_0fvmLsds00

Tottenham have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old will join the Premier League side when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June after agreeing a two-year deal.

Perisic worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club in order to head to London .

His arrival will mark a departure from Tottenham’s usual transfer policy of signing younger players with a sell-on value and is a further signal that they are giving their full backing to Conte.

Perisic is an experienced winner, having lifted league titles in Germany – with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich – and Italy while also playing and scoring in a World Cup final for Croatia.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing-back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder.

He leaves the San Siro after seven years with happy memories.

He posted on Instagram: “After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end. â£â£â£â£

“Even though every end means a new beginning it’s important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished. â£â£â£â£

“It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family. â£â£â£â£

“To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart. â£â£â£â£

“I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio.”

The signing is the start of what is expected to be a busy summer for Spurs in the transfer market as they try to build a squad that Conte feels is capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BS9Bn_0fvmLsds00

Spurs are fully backing him and he will get the majority of the £150million that owners ENIC pumped into the club last week, as well as any proceeds raised from player sales.

Conte wants at least six new arrivals this summer as he overhauls the squad, with a number of players such as Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele available to leave.

Perisic’s arrival may not be the only reunion this summer as Spurs are also understood to be interested in re-signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The Denmark international, who also worked with Conte at Inter Milan, is mulling over his future after a successful return to the Premier League with Brentford this season, just months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020.

Spurs have also agreed a deal to sign 34-year-old goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Southampton, the PA news agency understands.

Forster had a medical at the club last week and will sign a two-year deal, with an announcement set for later in the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy feared another Hillsborough after the violent crush outside last week's Champions League final and admits he was 'really, really afraid'

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy said he feared another tragedy like Hillsborough after getting caught up in the crush outside the Stade de France at last Saturday’s Champions League final. Kennedy admitted to being ‘really, really afraid’ before he was helped over a security fence by fellow supporters to escape...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United's attempts to sign top target Frenkie de Jong frustrated by Barcelona who refuse to sell Dutch midfielder unless they can prise Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as a replacement

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Frenkie de Jong are being complicated by Barcelona manager Xavi wanting Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement. Barca’s financial problems mean their club bosses are happy to sanction a £70million deal for de Jong to join United and rejoin his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England suffer narrow defeat to impressive Hungary in Nations League opener

England suffered a shock 1-0 loss to impressive Hungary in a Nations League opener that started with the depressing sound of boos from stands filled with children as Gareth Southgate’s side took the knee.Nine months ago racism marred the Three Lions’ 4-0 World Cup qualification win at the Puskas Arena, which was half full on Saturday despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.There were around 35,000 in attendance for a match that was supposedly being played behind closed doors as Hungary made the most out of regulations that allowed children to attend in such...
UEFA
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen enhances reputation on England debut without reshaping the pecking order

It is two-thirds of the only World Cup-winning formula England ever found. Some 56 years after, West Ham famously conquered the footballing planet, Gareth Southgate emulated Alf Ramsey by looking to London’s East End. A first loss to Hungary in six decades during which the Mighty Magyars have rarely looked mighty suggests that West Ham alone is not a recipe for success. Ramsey, beaten 6-3 by a rather more celebrated Hungary side in his playing days, never played for England again after that historic humbling in 1953, though he acquired a greater fame in 1966. He chose a trio of...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Harry Winks
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Is Hungary vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England will be looking to add to their four-game win streak win they face Hungary on Saturday in the Uefa Nations League.During that time, Gareth Southgate’s side have scored 20 goals and conceded only once - though the fixture prior to that four-match run was a 1-1 draw with Hungary themselves.FOLLOW LIVE! England vs Hungary in Nations LeagueThe two nations meet again in just 10 days’ time, before which the Three Lions also play Germany and Italy in Group A3.Southgate’s main priority will obviously be to prepare for the forthcoming World Cup and utilise these matches to finalise who will...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lacklustre England slip to Nations League defeat in Hungary to end unbeaten streak

It was, in the end, nothing like child’s play. Games that few of the players wanted have now started by giving Gareth Southgate problems he could have done without. This Nations League opener in Budapest saw England suffer their first non-shootout defeat since November 2020 but also, of greater concern, put in their worst performance in some time; maybe going back even longer.The 1-0 loss would have seemed all the more sour, given that Hungary’s admittedly superb performance was soundtracked by a very loud crowd, in a game that was officially “behind closed doors” due to previous racial abuse. Around...
WORLD
The Independent

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland only have themselves to blame for Armenia defeat

Stephen Kenny admitted the Republic of Ireland had only themselves to blame after slipping to defeat in their Nations League opener in Armenia.Ireland squandered first-half chances and were made to pay as Eduard Spertsyan ended their eight-game unbeaten run in spectacular style as he snatched a 1-0 victory for the League B newcomers.Disappointed manager Kenny said: “Obviously we lost the game, a tight game really overall. It’s not a game that we deserved to lose, you couldn’t say that on the balance of play or the balance of chances, but we’ve lost it and we’ve only got ourselves to blame,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Hungary vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Hungary beat Three Lions

England begin their Uefa Nations League campaign today as they take on Hungary in Group A3. Germany and Italy are the other teams in England’s group so Gareth Southgate will want to kick off the Three Lions’ run with a positive result this evening.The game was originally supposed to be played behind closed doors but the Hungarian FA have allowed 30,000 schoolchildren in to witness the clash after the hosts exploited a loophole against their punishment for racist behaviour. England beat Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on the road but drew at Wembley in their most recent encounter.Southgate...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Italian#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Instagram
The Independent

Republic of Ireland lose Nations League opener in Armenia

Republic of Ireland’s Nations League misery continued as Eduard Spertsyan blasted Armenia to victory in Yerevan.The midfielder hammered a long-range 75th-minute effort past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, making his competitive debut for Ireland, to hand the League B newcomers victory and revenge for their controversial Euro 2012 qualifier defeat in Dublin.Stephen Kenny’s men, who have now not won in 11 attempts since the competition was introduced, could have few complaints on a night when their eight-game unbeaten run came to a disappointing end at a sweltering Republican Stadium.Ireland enjoyed the upper hand for long periods, but failed to convert dominance into...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Denis Kudla in Surbiton Trophy semi-final

Andy Murray’s hopes of winning a first tournament on British soil since 2016 ended with defeat in the Surbiton Trophy semi-final.Murray had not won at home since triumphing at the ATP Finals six years ago and the wait will go on after losing 5-7 7-6 (5) 6-3 to American Denis Kudla.Still, it was a good week of practice on the grass for Murray, who will now head to Germany to play in the Stuttgart Open next week before returning to London to play at Queen’s ahead of another SW19 campaign.The Scot, who skipped the French Open in order to get...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup

Wales are set to take Italy’s planned training base should they qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Italy were dumped out of the competition by North Macedonia in March, the Balkans minnows upsetting the European champions with a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory in Palermo.The PA news agency understands that Wales will move into the training base that had been earmarked for the Azzurri should they beat Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.Wales have not played at a World Cup since 1958, but a play-off final victory would see them allocated one of the state-of-the-art base camps to be used for...
SOCCER
The Independent

England players jeered while taking knee in Hungary despite stadium ban

England players were once again jeered when they took the knee ahead of their Nations League clash with Hungary, as a crowd in excess of 30,000 watched on despite the hosts being forced to play behind closed doors.The majority of the bottom two tiers of the Puskas Arena were full for the Group A3 opener in Budapest.UEFA had ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third of which has been suspended, following the behaviour of fans during Euro 2020.One of those UEFA bans came against England on Saturday but, while article 73 of the governing body’s disciplinary...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy