Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor ‘too scared or too stupid’ to accept money fight

Jorge Masvidal has hit back at Conor McGregor as the UFC stars continue to exchange insults.

Masvidal has become one of the MMA promotion’s most popular fighters in recent years, and the American told ESPN Deportes this week that he would set out to “kill” McGregor in a potential bout between the pair.

McGregor, a former dual-weight champion in the UFC, took exception to Masvidal’s words, writing in a since-deleted tweet: “An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief.”

McGregor also appeared to be reacting to other comments made by Masvidal in the same interview, with “Gamebred” having discussed his alleged assault of friend-turned-rival Colby Covington . Masvidal, who has been charged with felony battery, is alleged to have attacked Covington in March, not long after losing to his compatriot via decision in the Octagon.

Masvidal, 37, has now fired back at McGregor for the Irishman’s “pigeon brain” insult, tweeting: “This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life.

“So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check.”

In his interview with ESPN this week, Masvidal had said: “[McGregor] knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage.

“I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, but he is still a little boy. I would love to fight at 170lbs, but I don’t wait for anyone.

“If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next.”

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He has also fought at welterweight in the UFC.

Masvidal, meanwhile, previously competed at lightweight but has fought at welterweight for some time now.

McGregor, 33, is recovering from a broken leg sustained during his most recent fight, a loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

The Irishman is expected to return to the ring later this year or early in 2023.