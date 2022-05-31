ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Military Suffering From Multiple Mutinies as Soldiers Rebel: U.K.

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 4 days ago
British intelligence has said Russia has faced "devastating losses" amongst its mid- and junior-ranking officers in the...

Centrist
4d ago

I keep reading this, but is this one of the reasons that Russian are doing so poorly? If it is really this bad, they should be losing more ground than they have.

Daily Beast

The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

Hitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's food war and dead soldiers abandoned

Russian forces have reached the outskirts of a key city in the Donbas region, Severodonetsk, which Ukraine says is under 24-hour a day bombardment as Russia attempts to take full control. But reports that Russia controls a vital arterial road south-west of the city are untrue, a Ukrainian official has...
Salon

Has Russia been beaten? This military expert says that moment is coming soon

When Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine more than two months ago, he no doubt expected an easy victory from a lightning-fast assault intended to crush the smaller opposing force. This spectacular victory was meant to advance the Russian president's vision of a new manifest destiny, bringing his country closer to re-establishing itself as an imperial power on the global stage. But Putin's gambit failed in grand fashion. Instead of celebrating a victory on May 9 — the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — the Russian military is trying to reorganize itself after a series of stunning defeats and great losses in both materiel and personnel.
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
