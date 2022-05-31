ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why Wearing A Mask Can Increase Your Risk Of Getting A Headache

By Isabel Cohen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pkiQ_0fvmKfWI00

Most of us are used to wearing a face mask by now, but some of us have to wear one more frequently depending on location and occupation. Mask wearing can be unpleasant for any number of reasons, including its tendency to cause acne, per the Cleveland Clinic . Another side effect of wearing a mask is an increased risk of headaches.

Experiencing a headache while wearing a mask isn't uncommon. In fact, in a 2020 study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology, researchers looked at the most common side effects reported by healthcare professionals operating the COVID-19 frontline. They found that 71.4% of respondents suffered from headaches, which began as quickly as one hour or less after putting on a mask. Most of the survey respondents did not have a prior history of frequent headaches, although the researchers were careful to point out that the headaches weren't necessarily tied to wearing masks. Other potential factors were fatigue, stress, and neck and shoulder tension.

Ctrl M Health explains why masks can lead to headaches. The first reason is that the loops securing the mask behind the ears can press on nerves, leading to an achy sensation over time. The mask itself may also fit tightly around the nose, pushing against sensitive nerves and blood vessels that extend around the head, causing inflammation. If a face shield is worn in addition to a mask or instead of one, its position at the temples can also cause a compression headache.

How To Reduce Headaches While Wearing A Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkIoo_0fvmKfWI00

If you are experiencing mask-induced headaches , you can rest assured that there are ways to reduce their frequency without having to forgo the protection that a mask provides.

Practical Pain Management discussed the issue with integrative pain management specialist Lillie Rosenthal, who gave a few pointers when it comes to avoiding headaches. She advises mask wearers to ensure they are staying hydrated, as dehydration can contribute to headaches. A mask can also serve as a barrier, leading people to unconsciously drink less over the course of the day. Masks also increase the potential to sweat more due to overheating, creating the perfect recipe for dehydration-related headaches. Rosenthal recommends keeping a water bottle nearby and taking frequent drink breaks.

Rosenthal also points out that the physical positioning of our head, neck, and upper body can lead to headaches by increasing mechanical burden, creating neck strain (via Practical Pain Management). It's important to avoid putting stress on the cervical spine by not leaning the head and neck forward for extended periods of time. Other ways to reduce and treat mask-related headaches include engaging in deep breathing exercises, placing peppermint oil on the temples, allowing plenty of natural and fresh air flow in the location you're in, and massaging the scalp, neck, and shoulders. Minimizing your stress, in general, can also go a long way in minimizing the likelihood of developing a mask-related headache.

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#The Mask#Pain Management#The Cleveland Clinic#Ctrl M Health
natureworldnews.com

Food Allergy Causes Immunity or Low-Risk Infection from COVID-19: NIH Study

Food allergies can be detrimental to one's health and may lead to health complications or even death. However, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study discovered that allergic reactions come with benefits when it comes to help evading or lowering the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study confirms benefit of supplements for slowing age-related macular degeneration

The Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS and AREDS2) established that dietary supplements can slow progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the most common cause of blindness in older Americans. In a new report, scientists analyzed 10 years of AREDS2 data. They show that the AREDS2 formula, which substituted antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, not only reduces risk of lung cancer due to beta-carotene, but is also more effective at reducing risk of AMD progression, compared to the original formula. A report on the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
CANCER
WebMD

Some Test Positive for COVID for 10 Days or Longer

June 1, 2022 -- As Omicron subvariants continue to spark an increase in COVID cases across the U.S., some people are finding that they are testing positive for long periods of time. At-home antigen tests may return positive results for 10 days -- or even longer, up to 14 days,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Home COVID-19 test kits may not be as accurate with newer variants

As Southern California enters graduation and summer barbecue season, as well as another COVID surge, many people might be relying on home tests to determine if they are safe to gather in large groups.RELATED: LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekendSome people, though, are questioning how reliable home test kits are and how long a person can stay contagious after coming up positive for COVID. Eduardo Cuevas has two children graduating in two weeks and worries about them staying COVID free. "...because now you can go without a mask, and there will be hundreds of people there. So, I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Medical News Today

Childhood antisocial behavior: Causes and examples

Misbehavior is common among children. However, repeated and persistent defiance, displays of aggression, hostility, and destructive tendencies may be signs of childhood antisocial behavior. Many people exhibit antisocial behavior at some point in their life. Children show positive and negative social behaviors as they develop and mature. In some people,...
KIDS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy