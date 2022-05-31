ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Portland-based Nonprofit Takes Aim at Childhood Cancers

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s estimated that approximately 20% of pediatric cancers do not have adequate treatment options. In Oregon, one nonprofit organization is stepping up to address these unmet needs. A severely ill child is an emotional and frightening gut punch for any parent. Waiting to see if a treatment works...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Next-generation immunotherapy drug shows continued promise in several advanced-stage cancers

Initial study results show that an experimental drug, called nemvaleukin alfa, when used alone or in combination with another anticancer drug (pembrolizumab) may be effective in treating several types of late-stage cancers in some patients. Both drugs are immunotherapies, medications designed to help the body's immune defense system detect and...
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanocomplex therapy for metastatic liver cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have developed a targeted therapy that stops the growth of liver cancer cells in immune-deficient mice1. Liver cancer is the most aggressive form of the disease, responds poorly to drugs and can spread to other vital organs such as the lungs.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
ScienceAlert

First Patient Injected With Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus in New Clinical Trial

An experimental cancer-killing virus has been administered to a human patient for the first time, with hopes the testing will ultimately reveal evidence of a new means of successfully fighting cancer tumors in people's bodies. The drug candidate, called CF33-hNIS (aka Vaxinia), is what's called an oncolytic virus, a genetically modified virus designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. In the case of CF33-hNIS, the modified pox virus works by entering cells and duplicating itself. Eventually, the infected cell bursts, releasing thousands of new virus particles that act as antigens, stimulating the immune system to attack nearby...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Charity#Cc Tdi#Artisan Biopharma
MedicalXpress

Treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome by hypomethylating agents may activate an oncogene

Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and increasingly in other diseases, but their mechanism of action is not clear. HMAs may affect many genes and could potentially activate an oncogene—a gene that contributes to the development of cancer—but this has not been clearly demonstrated to date.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

One-off treatment shown to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies

A new study has found that a simple, one-off treatment was able to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies. There are about 2 million cancer survivors in the UK, and many of them face premature memory loss and faster occurrence of various diseases resembling premature aging, to which sadly, there is no cure. This is thought to be caused by side effects of toxic cancer chemotherapies and radiotherapies, which aim to treat cancer cells but can also damage normal cells.
CANCER
IFLScience

Oncolytic Virus Therapy That Destroys Cancer In Solid Tumors Given To First Patient In New Trial

The first patient in a running phase 1 clinical trial has been dosed with a new experimental therapy that uses an engineered virus to selectively kill off cancer cells, Imugene Limited and City of Hope have announced. The novel cancer-killing virus, called CF33-hNIS and also known as VAXINIA, could be used in people that have advanced solid tumors, as preclinical trials in animal models have shown the therapy to be effective in shrinking lung, breast, colon, pancreatic, and ovarian solid tumors.
CANCER
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
Medical News Today

Cancer and a high fat diet: What's the link?

A newly developed molecular probe has allowed researchers to see nitric oxide in tumor microenvironments. The developers of the probe saw that, in mice, there was a link between increased nitric oxide levels where tumors develop and a high fat diet. Such an association between high fat diets and cancer...
URBANA, IL
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
biospace.com

AstraZeneca CEO Knighted by Queen for COVID-19 Leadership

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot/Win McNamee/Getty Images. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot has been knighted in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours for his contribution to life sciences and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knights Bachelor ranks under the British honors system and is given to men who have been knighted by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Lyme Disease Treatment Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, Rise in prevalence of Lyme Disease to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global Lyme disease treatment market was valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in pet ownership, surge in awareness & adoption of veterinary care, and rise in healthcare expenditure on animals are anticipated to drive the global Lyme disease treatment market from 2021 to 2031.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Stage 3 Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system. There are two main types, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common type. The two main subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. Lymphoma is...
CANCER
biospace.com

Viewing Alzheimer’s Disease as Immunological Offers New Approaches

INmune Bio CEO R.J.Tesi/Courtesy of INmune Bio. In December 2020, a $300 million increase for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health was signed into law, bringing the total of annual federal funding to $3.1 billion for researchers diligently working to understand the etiology of the disease and how it can be effectively treated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy