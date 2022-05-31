ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Mayor Says Robb Elementary School 'Needs to Be Gone'

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mass shooting at the Texas school on May 24 claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in one...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Average Taxpayer
4d ago

A tragic event happened there. But instead of doing something about fixing the problem so that the weapons are not readily available to insure this doesn't happen to someone else's childrenwe are going to demolish a totally elementary school that was not, nor will it repair the problem. Let's continue dragging our feet on what has to be done to correct a really grave occurrence that is just going to keep happening.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joaquin Castro
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Parents of murdered Uvalde students refuse to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Uvalde, Texas, ten-year-old Alexandra "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio was among the 19 children who were shot and killed by a gunman during the Robb Elementary School massacre on Tuesday, May 24. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered to meet with the child's parents, Kimberly Mata Rubio and Felix Rubio, but they have declined his offer.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Shootings#Mayor#Gun Control#Kens5 News#Border Patrol#Democrats#Republicans
KHOU

Uvalde mayor says he was in room with negotiator trying to talk to shooter

UVALDE, Texas — During a new interview with CNN, the mayor of Uvalde revealed he was in the room with the negotiator trying to get the gunman on the phone. Like the rest of Uvalde, Mayor Don McLaughlin has been living in a nightmare for the last week and a half. He says, within 15 minutes of learning of the mass shooting, he was at the scene in the same room as the negotiator.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

3 funerals for Uvalde elementary students will be held Friday

UVALDE, Texas – Friday marks the fourth day in a row of funerals for the victims of the Uvalde elementary massacre. The families of Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, Jaliah Nicole Silguero and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos will hold funerals for their loved ones at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 408 Fort Clark Road in Uvalde. The three children will all be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery.
UVALDE, TX
CBS 46

Caskets for Uvalde students made in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) - Casket customizer Trey Ganem in Uvalde, Texas, knows it’s important work. He’s been meeting with all the family members of the fourth graders who lost their young lives in the nearby elementary school mass shooting. “Everything comes from my heart,” said Trey Ganem, who...
GRIFFIN, GA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy