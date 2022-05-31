How Much Does It Cost To Replace A Septic Tank
just replaced 2 toilets, 1 toilet valve, a shower head and the outside lines to the 56 yr old septic tank. $7,000+ including labor
Depends on local ordinance , plastic, cement tank new lines etc better have about $10,000
