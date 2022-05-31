ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons Jerami Grant seeking four-year, $112m deal, Hawks and Trail Blazers possible trade destinations

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCH87_0fvmHb1b00

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant will reportedly look to max out his value upon becoming a free agent after next season, and it could force the team to seriously consider trading him sooner than later.

Over six seasons in the league, and with four different teams, Jerami Grant built a solid reputation as a respectable rotation player and reliable bench contributor. However, in seasons seven and eight as a member of the Pistons, the 28-year-old has increased his market value in a major way.

While playing in Detroit, Grant has put up some of the best points, rebounds, and assists numbers of his career. He peaked with 22.3 points per game in 2020-2021 and followed that up by averaging 19.2 this season. However, despite playing in 54 or fewer games each of those seasons, the Syracuse alum is planning to get as much money as he can when his current contract ends after this season.

Related: NBA games today – Watch times and odds for the next NBA Finals matchup

Jerami Grant reportedly has two teams interested in his services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DTrD_0fvmHb1b00
Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that “Grant wants a deal in the ballpark of four years and $112 million, which is the highest a potential extension for him can reach. That’s, roughly, $28 million per year.” However, with the team rebuilding around 2022 rookie of the year candidate Cade Cunningham and having the fifth pick in June’s NBA Draft, that sort of money may not be a worthwhile investment for the organization in the long term.

  • Jerami Grant stats (2021-2022): 19.2 PPG, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST

While the Detroit Pistons may feel Grant is not worth that sort of annual investment, there are a couple of teams who see value in a long-term relationship with the skilled forward. In the same report that detailed the future unrestricted free agent’s likely asking price, the outlet also explained how both the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers could look to make a move for Grant in the near future.

Also Read:
3 ideal Jerami Grant trade scenarios from the Detroit Pistons

The Hawks allegedly had an interest in Grant during this season and the site claimed, “The Athletic believes that the interest still stands.” However, while the Hawks’ desire to acquire Grant is more speculation right now, the little rumor birds have claimed more recent rumblings from Portland.

“The Portland Trail Blazers have been the team linked most to Grant over the last few months and, per sources, remain among the most interested in acquiring Grant via trade,” the report said.

If Grant wants that sort of money in 2023-2024, having several suitors interested in his talent now is a good thing for him, and the Pistons as well.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Oregon Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Detroit, OR
City
Portland, OR
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Hawks, MI
City
Portland, MI
Local
Oregon Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Pistons Jerami Grant#Trail Blazers#Syracuse#Nba Draft
The Spun

Trail Blazers Turn Down Phil Knight's Offer: Fans React

Despite reports that Nike founder Phil Knight wanted to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, it appears the billionaire former CEO won't be getting his own NBA team. On Thursday, the Blazers released a statement announcing that Knight did, in fact, make an offer for the team. But they stated that the team is not for sale - rejecting the offer.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy