What's That About?: Is the T Safe?

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency rooms in Massachusetts are more crowded than ever before, according to local doctors. Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine at South Shore Health in Weymouth, said volumes at his ER are the worst they've ever been. "We have about 70 beds in our emergency...
On today's episode, Desmond explains Cambridge's new Guaranteed Income Program, which will make Cambridge the first in the US to extend cash assistance to every family in need. It's such a good idea, even Max can't make fun of it. "What's That About?" answers folks' burning questions about issues affecting...
ESSEX, Mass. — A unique battle is unfolding on the North Shore, and it involves a member of Boston’s own New Kids on the Block. The state’s largest land trust is suing singer and home improvement show host Jonathan Knight, claiming he’s trying to develop land he owns in ways that violate the restrictions on the land.
This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about the huge delays affecting the cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Also, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund was overwhelmed by the surge of joblessness in the early months of the pandemic, but money woes for the system aren't new. A year ago, a commission was created to look into the unemployment funding gap, and the group remains gridlocked over what to recommend.
MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles. Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that...
For much of the past two months, the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts has been rising again. Hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days, but they've stressed a health care system already struggling with high demand and staffing shortages. And yet, the latest wave of COVID in...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Mass. — Several parks and beaches across Massachusetts filled quickly on Monday morning as visitors clogged roads and parking lots to grab a spot for Memorial Day. In at least one case, the line formed before the park even opened. Photos show a long row of vehicles...
EVERETT, Mass. — Police in Everett are reminding motorists that a new citywide speed limit takes effect Wednesday. A new speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced unless otherwise posted, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie. “Please help do your part. Slow down, take your time, and...
UNITE HERE Local 26 says selling the convention center would devastate the Back Bay economy. A local hospitality workers’ union said Tuesday it expects hundreds of Back Bay hospitality workers to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s bid to sell Hynes Convention Center Wednesday afternoon. UNITE HERE Local 26, which...
Once again, several fights broke out on Monday evening at Carson Beach. Massachusetts State Police attempted to disperse the Memorial Day crowd as people jumped on cars in the parking lot and fights broke out near the snack stand. The majority of the crowd were teens. You can check out...
A laboratory and a diagnostics-maker, both based in Massachusetts, are allegedly involved in separate federal and state-level kickback schemes, according to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a Framingham-based subsidiary of a Luxembourg-headquartered laboratory services company called Eurofins Inc.,...
HINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who spent a career as an emergency medical physician, launching 25 trips across the globe to help people in need, mostly after storms and natural disasters, has returned from Ukraine. Dr. Frank Duggan spent three weeks inside Ukraine, working with doctors on the...
“This sweet fawn was found waiting for her mother – who sadly never returned for her. She is just one day old. While based on the circumstances surrounding this particular fawn, she was truly orphaned, however, this case serves as a good opportunity to remind folks that more often than not, young wildlife should remain where it is found. Wildlife officials say, “If you care, leave it there”.
A statewide waste ban, going into effect this fall, will alter how Haverhill residents dispose of certain materials and how much it will cost. Speaking before the City Council this week, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein explained how waste bans began several decades ago in order to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills. As a result, recycling centers were created for items such as televisions, appliances and reusable materials.
Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Friday, June 3, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts Army National Guard Sergeant First Class William “Bill” Burdick, of Fall River, MA, who passed away on May 20, 2022.
BOSTON — It’s the start of a new month, and also a new record for gas prices. AAA is reporting prices went up overnight, and some experts say they could reach $5 a gallon in two weeks. Just outside of Fenway Park, prices are already $5.19 a gallon...
BOSTON (AP) — Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children, a civil rights organization said Wednesday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman’s behalf with...
DEDHAM, Mass. — It wasn’t smoke or fog that you were seeing. Giant clouds of green pollen swept through some Massachusetts communities on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front brought an abrupt wind shift and a temperature dip, sending clouds of pollen into the sky over the Greater Boston area.
BOSTON, Mass. — Notorious South Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger, murdered in a federal prison in 2018, is casting a long shadow over the arrest of a South Boston man for an unsolved murder dating back to 1984. 61-year-old Michael Lewis was arraigned on a first degree murder charge...
