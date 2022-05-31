What's That About?: Is the T Safe?

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about the huge delays affecting the cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Also, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund was overwhelmed by the surge of joblessness in the early months of the pandemic, but money woes for the system aren't new. A year ago, a commission was created to look into the unemployment funding gap, and the group remains gridlocked over what to recommend.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO