ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

What's That About?: Is the T Safe?

cctvcambridge.org
 2 days ago

On today's episode, The team discusses the recent spate of accidents on the MBTA,...

www.cctvcambridge.org

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Here's why Massachusetts emergency rooms are now at record capacity

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency rooms in Massachusetts are more crowded than ever before, according to local doctors. Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine at South Shore Health in Weymouth, said volumes at his ER are the worst they've ever been. "We have about 70 beds in our emergency...
WEYMOUTH, MA
cctvcambridge.org

What's That About?: Cambridge's Cash Assistance Program

On today's episode, Desmond explains Cambridge's new Guaranteed Income Program, which will make Cambridge the first in the US to extend cash assistance to every family in need. It's such a good idea, even Max can't make fun of it. "What's That About?" answers folks' burning questions about issues affecting...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

People wait years for cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination to resolve

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about the huge delays affecting the cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Also, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund was overwhelmed by the surge of joblessness in the early months of the pandemic, but money woes for the system aren't new. A year ago, a commission was created to look into the unemployment funding gap, and the group remains gridlocked over what to recommend.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Cambridge, MA
WBUR

Why this wave of COVID hospitalizations in Mass. is different

For much of the past two months, the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts has been rising again. Hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days, but they've stressed a health care system already struggling with high demand and staffing shortages. And yet, the latest wave of COVID in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta
Boston

Hospitality workers to protest Hynes Convention Center sale Wednesday

UNITE HERE Local 26 says selling the convention center would devastate the Back Bay economy. A local hospitality workers’ union said Tuesday it expects hundreds of Back Bay hospitality workers to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s bid to sell Hynes Convention Center Wednesday afternoon. UNITE HERE Local 26, which...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

More Trouble At Carson Beach on Monday

Once again, several fights broke out on Monday evening at Carson Beach. Massachusetts State Police attempted to disperse the Memorial Day crowd as people jumped on cars in the parking lot and fights broke out near the snack stand. The majority of the crowd were teens. You can check out...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Mass. Life Sciences Companies Implicated in Kickback Schemes

A laboratory and a diagnostics-maker, both based in Massachusetts, are allegedly involved in separate federal and state-level kickback schemes, according to charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a Framingham-based subsidiary of a Luxembourg-headquartered laboratory services company called Eurofins Inc.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Police: ‘Follow an “If you care, leave it there.” policy when finding baby animals’

“This sweet fawn was found waiting for her mother – who sadly never returned for her. She is just one day old. While based on the circumstances surrounding this particular fawn, she was truly orphaned, however, this case serves as a good opportunity to remind folks that more often than not, young wildlife should remain where it is found. Wildlife officials say, “If you care, leave it there”.
DEDHAM, MA
WHAV

Mattresses and Clothing to be Banned from Trash Barrels; Haverhill Explains What to do

A statewide waste ban, going into effect this fall, will alter how Haverhill residents dispose of certain materials and how much it will cost. Speaking before the City Council this week, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein explained how waste bans began several decades ago in order to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills. As a result, recycling centers were created for items such as televisions, appliances and reusable materials.
HAVERHILL, MA
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Friday, June 3, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts Army National Guard Sergeant First Class William “Bill” Burdick, of Fall River, MA, who passed away on May 20, 2022.
BURLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy