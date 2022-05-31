ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville Police Investigate Convenience Store Robbery

([The following press release was originally sent by the Naperville Police Department on May 28, 2022; Photographs were added May 31, 2022.])

n May 28, 2022 at approximately 3:55 a.m., Naperville Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store located in the 1400 block of east Chicago Avenue. Arriving officers learned that an offender entered the business displaying a handgun taking cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not harmed. The offender was reported to have left on foot going south. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not located.

The offender in this case is described as a male black, approximately in their early twenties, thin build, wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, dark colored backpack, light shoes, and armed with a handgun. Pictures of the offender are below. Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for investigations.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

