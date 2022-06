Laurelville – A man was transported to the hospital after a crash between a tractor and a vehicle around 4 pm on Tuesday in Laurelville. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of 56 and Big Pine. Between a black four-door car and a tractor. Early reports said that the tractor caught fire after the crash and that the driver was injured.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO