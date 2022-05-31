ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 5, dies over 3 months after BMW struck him in Brooklyn

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 5-year-old boy died more than three months after he was struck by a car and critically injured near his Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.

Yaakov Farhi was pronounced dead Sunday, more than 15 weeks after he was struck by a BMW 750Li outside of his home in Midwood on Feb. 9.

The sedan’s driver, a 49-year-old woman, was pulling into a driveway on East 12th Street, near Avenue N, when she struck Farhi just before 3 p.m., according to police.

Farhi was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if he was at the same hospital when he died Sunday.

The boy reportedly ran ahead of his mother and was struck by a neighbor who was pulling into her driveway.

“The mother was bringing her 5-year-old son home from school, and he ran ahead and fell down in the driveway,” a neighbor told the Daily News at the time. “She was pulling in and she hit him.”

No charges have been filed in the case. An NYPD investigation is ongoing.

