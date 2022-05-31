Kim Kardashian mocked for staring at herself while kissing Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is being mocked on social media for staring at herself while kissing her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.



In one clip posted to the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder's Instagram Stories, she could be seen getting cosy and leaning in for a kiss with Davidson.

Another video, shot in black-and-white, saw the couple sticking their tongues out.

A third video also saw the comedian laughing as he affectionately nuzzled up against the reality star's head.

Amid this, Kardashian was gazing at the camera while the King Of Staten Island star was focused on her.

Although many fans were happy to see a glimpse into the duo's relationship, others couldn't resist mocking Kardashian's social media posts, pointing out that the reality star was looking at herself on her phone's camera while Davidson was beaming with affection.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Look at your man silly if you really love him."

"She's looking into the camera and not at him even while kissing. Yea, that's not love that's a job occupation; she's at work, smh," another added.

A third, who referenced Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West , wrote: "It's all so mechanical to me like they're taunting Ye."

Someone else, who believes Kardashian is doing this because her sister Kourtney and husband Travis Barker show massive PDA , added: "Kim is doing all this because she Kourtney is getting all the attention with her PDA with Travis…girl, you are such an attention seeker."

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in October 2021 and, for the most part, have remained fairly closed-lipped about their romance.

In March, they went official with their relationship when the mogul included two photos of herself and Davidson in a carousel post.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' dinner in late April and days later at the Met Gala in New York.

