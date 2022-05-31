ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian mocked for staring at herself while kissing Pete Davidson

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian is being mocked on social media for staring at herself while kissing her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In one clip posted to the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder's Instagram Stories, she could be seen getting cosy and leaning in for a kiss with Davidson.

Another video, shot in black-and-white, saw the couple sticking their tongues out.

A third video also saw the comedian laughing as he affectionately nuzzled up against the reality star's head.

Amid this, Kardashian was gazing at the camera while the King Of Staten Island star was focused on her.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although many fans were happy to see a glimpse into the duo's relationship, others couldn't resist mocking Kardashian's social media posts, pointing out that the reality star was looking at herself on her phone's camera while Davidson was beaming with affection.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Look at your man silly if you really love him."

"She's looking into the camera and not at him even while kissing. Yea, that's not love that's a job occupation; she's at work, smh," another added.

A third, who referenced Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West , wrote: "It's all so mechanical to me like they're taunting Ye."

Someone else, who believes Kardashian is doing this because her sister Kourtney and husband Travis Barker show massive PDA , added: "Kim is doing all this because she Kourtney is getting all the attention with her PDA with Travis…girl, you are such an attention seeker."

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in October 2021 and, for the most part, have remained fairly closed-lipped about their romance.

In March, they went official with their relationship when the mogul included two photos of herself and Davidson in a carousel post.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' dinner in late April and days later at the Met Gala in New York.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Florence Pugh under fire for liking posts supporting Johnny Depp

Florence Pugh faced criticism after liking posts supporting Johnny Depp’s win in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The much publicized and memed trial between the former spouses came to a close on Wednesday (1 June) with the verdict in favour of The Pirates of the Caribbean star. He was awarded $15m in damages while Heard was awarded $2m in damages, meaning he comes out firmly on top.With Virginia’s local maximum punitive damage laws in toe, Depp was awarded a grand total of $10.4m.Following the win, the actor took to his Instagram to release a statement, thanking the jury for...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian says if eating poop daily meant she would look younger she 'might'

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she would go to in order to look younger saying she 'just might' eat poop if it meant her skin would look more youthful. While speaking to the New York Times about her new skincare line, SKNN by Kim, Kardashian spoke about the journey to creating her new products and how she stays looking young. “I’ll try anything," Kardashian, 41, told the New York Times. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might, I just might.”Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim K
Indy100

This is why the mysterious liquid in Johnny Depp's courtroom water bottle was yellow

The mysterious yellow liquid inside Johnny Depp's water bottle intrigued viewers of the blockbuster trial, with some wondering why the substance in his water bottle has that tinge.According to reports, it happens to be a vitamin and energy supplement, a source says.On Thursday 19 May, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his Fiji water bottle into his ongoing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.It was later settled in his favor by a jury who awarded him $15m in damages.Depp typically drinks a clear liquid in his bottles during his appearances at the Fairfax, Virginia, so the surprising yellow liquid...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp spotted in Newcastle pub during Amber Heard defamation verdict

Just moments before the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial was read, Depp was spotted at a pub underneath Newcastle's Tyne Bridge.While Heard, 36, sat between her team of lawyers awaiting the decision in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday. Depp, 58, was absent from the courtroom.Judge Penney Azcarate previously said that neither party had to attend the verdict reading in person. A spokesperson for Depp told CNN the actor would be elsewhere due to prior commitments. Over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted in Sheffield attending a Jeff Beck concert, where Depp got...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kkw#Instagram Stories
Indy100

Bruce Campbell responds to 'petition' to get him to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman

Cult actor, Bruce Campbell, who you may have last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has responded to a 'petition' calling for him to replace Amber Heard in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.63-year-old Campbell, best known for his work with director Sam Raimi and specifically the original Evil Dead trilogy, wrote 'send me a script' in response to a post calling for him to take on the role of Mera in the next underwater superhero movie.The post reads 'petition to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million.' This is most...
MOVIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp fans celebrate with 'mega pints of wine' after actor wins defamation trial

On Wednesday, a jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an article that she had written for the Washington Post in 2018. The jury ruled in favour of Depp, concluding that statements that she had made about their marriage were 'false' and that she had acted with 'actual malice.'Depp will now receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. After the verdict was announced Heard said it was 'disappointing' and that it 'sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly...
DRINKS
Indy100

Stacey Solomon goes viral after her critical comments on the Queen resurface

Stacey Solomon has gone viral after comments that she made about the Queen in 2018 on an episode of Loose Women resurfaced on social media. Solomon was absent from Thursday Platinum Jubilee themed episode of the ITV daytime talk show with the likes of Gloria Hunniford, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams leading the show. The former X-Factor stars absence was conspicuous given her previous outspoken criticism of the Queen and the Royal Family, which has begun to circulate again as the nation celebrates the Platinum Jubilee. At the time the 32-year-old said: "I don’t get why we’re so...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp fans tell him to go to Binley Mega Chippy after defamation trial victory

Johnny Depp's appearance in the UK before and after he won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has prompted people to get him involved in the latest meme sweeping the UK.Heard was deemed to have defamed her ex-husband in an article that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. As a result Depp will now receive $15 million in damages, while Heard herself will get $2 million after winning three counter-claims.When the verdict was announced in the Virginia courthouse where the entire trial has take place, Depp was actually on the other side of the Atlantic at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Man farts on woman in bar a year after she rejected him for a third date

A woman has shared what happened when she turned down a third date from a man she was seeing - and let's just say it wasn't just his attitude that stunk...Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) in Los Angeles recalled the memorable story in a TikTok video where she insisted the events that occurred are "a true story.""It's so unbelievable that you're not gonna think it's a true story, but it is," she said."When I was 22, I went on two different dates with one guy. The first date we went to the LACMA, which is a museum. And the second date we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' co-star Dolph Lundgren reveals what it was like to work with her

Amber Heard's Aquaman 2 co-star Dolph Lundgren has revealed what it was like to work with her.In an Instagram Live conversation with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne on Monday (30 May), Lundgren, who plays Nereus alongside Heard's Mera in the DC film franchise, said that he had a "great" experience with the actress."We shot last fall in London. She's terrific. I had a great experience with her," he told Wayne.Lundgren also added that Heard was "nice to everybody" and "down to earth."Amid the trial, Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp was accused of attempting to get Heard fired from her role in...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This is what the Queen's chilled-out and luxurious morning routine looks like

What do mornings look like for Queen Elizabeth II?According to royal sources, she has an intricate morning routine, including enjoying pricey chocolate biscuits, a tranquil bath, and a scrumptious breakfast.That all sounds pretty heavenly!So, if you are interested in following the daily routine of Her Majesty and tapping into your inner royal, read on.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter7.30am - Pre-breakfast cup of teaRegardless of where she is, the Queen is always woken up at this time every day and in the same way.Her personal maid will lightly knock on the door, enters and places a tray...
U.K.
Indy100

Psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard says Depp fan backlash gave him 'emotional concussion'

Dr. David Spiegel, the psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard in the Johnny Depp v. Heard trial, has shared his thoughts on the verdict and his time on the stand, calling the backlash an "emotional concussion". Dr. Spiegel was hired by Heard's legal team to testify to Depp's behavior which Dr. Spiegel said he found "consistent with someone that both has substance use disorder as well as behaviors of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence." However, during cross-examination, Depp's team pointed out that Dr. Spiegel had never met with or personally evaluated Depp which violated the American...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber lists top 5 Pokémon that he wants to eat and how he'll cook them

A YouTuber has ranked his top five Pokémon that he would want to eat - and exactly how he would cook them, in a viral video. Josh Scherer, a creator for Mythical Kitchen, posted a 'short' on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel poking fun at some Pokémon for how delectable they seem.In the nearly one-minute long video, Scherer explained how he would like to cook and eat the Pokémon of his choosing. At number five, Scherer said he'd like to cook Bellsprout by stuffing his mouth with ricotta cheese and parmesan, fry him, and "serve him on a platter of confit...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Stranger Things fans spot a huge plot hole in season 4

The highly anticipated first half of Stranger Things season four was released by Netflix on May 27th and fans were treated to some of the darkest, and deepest episodes in the TV series thus far.While the seven binge-worthy episodes have gone down a treat, it has left some viewers scratching their heads as they believe they've spotted a potential plot hole - spoilers ahead...In season four, there are multiple flashbacks to the Hawkins National Laboratory in 1979 that are meant to match the timeline of season one where a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has psychokinetic powers and children...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Five Guys photobombing the Jubilee has everyone craving burgers

A Five Guys restaurant, positioned across to road from the main entrance at St Paul's Cathedral had people watching the Platinum Jubilee at home craving burgers for lunch. As the likes of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Boris Johnson made their way into the cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving, which the Queen did not attend after experiencing 'discomfort' after Friday's activities, television cameras couldn't help but pick up the Five Guys restaurant where crowds had gathered outside. Social media users joked that the fast-food chain was getting a huge amount of 'free advertising' thanks to...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Johnny Depp wins $15m in libel trial: The moments that sealed Amber Heard's fate

After 12 hours of deliberation, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial reached a verdict- and Depp came out on top.On Wednesday, Judge Penney Azcarate read the jury's final decision in which they found Heard defamed Depp on three counts pertaining to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and Heard was defamed by Depp's lawyer.Jurors award $15 million to Depp in punitive and compensatory damages while awarding Heard $2 million in compensatory damages. The highly publicized case between Depp, 58, and Heard, 36 had gone on for six weeks with testimony, evidence, and rebuttals from both sides.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy