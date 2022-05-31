Here's how the Topeka-area baseball teams did at the Kansas state baseball tournament

The Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural baseball teams represented the Topeka-area schools at the state baseball tournament last Thursday through Sunday, with inclement weather causing delays for 6A.

Here's how all three of the Topeka-area teams finished at state.

Seaman

Top-seeded Seaman (20-3) was upset in the first round of the 5A state tournament by No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-9, with St. Thomas Aquinas overcoming an 8-0 deficit.

With 18 straight trips to the state tournament, and nine state titles in that span with the most recent coming in 2019, the streak that is as old or older than the senior class remained alive.

Riding a 10-game win streak after two wins at regionals, Seaman won 10 of its last 11 games to end the season and 18 of its last 20 overall and will graduate a strong senior class with most of them heading to the next level to compete collegiately.

"We were able to have multiple guys step up over the course of the season," said coach Trent Oliva heading into state. "Whether it's been thee guys you count on in the middle of the lineup, maybe the bottom third of the lineup setting the table or driving in important runs or guys coming in and doing what they need to do on the mound.

"It's been a really fun group."

Shawnee Heights

Shawnee Heights (13-10) advanced to the 5A state tournament as a No. 7 seed, making its first appearance since 2018 when they took third.

"From last year, there were a lot of pieces that were going to change," said coach Ryan Schmidt. "And that's kind of what happened last year (too). This year, we had a lot of question marks."

Despite graduating a lot of pitching experience and needing new players to step into hitting roles this season, Shawnee Heights had players do exactly that en route to making it to state for its 12th appearance since 2000 after winning their league title.

Senior Trevor Schattilly went 5-1 over the course of the regular season as the leading pitcher with 46 innings pitched, a 1.06 earned run average and 36 strikeouts to eight batters based including a perfect game against Topeka West.

"He's really stepped up, throwing strikes, he simply doesn't walk a lot of people," said Schmidt on his senior that emerged as the team's ace heading into the state tournament.

In the batter's box, senior Caden Walker led the team heading into state with a .397 average with 233 hits and 20 runs including a .549 on-base percentage (OBP) and a 1.083 on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage while freshman Deacon Pomeroy led the team in doubles and runs batted in on the way to a .311 average, a .419 OBP and a .812 OPS.

On Thursday, they would fall to No. 2, and eventual state runners up, Bishop Caroll, 2-0.

"I would say this is our toughest schedule ever, that we've ever played," said Schmidt. "When I look back; De Soto, Bishop Miege, Blue Springs out of Missouri, Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley Southwest, Seaman, it wasn't an easy ride this year."

Washburn Rural

The Washburn Rural baseball team (19-6) made its fourth straight state tournament appearance this year with its third 3rd place finish in 6A since 2016.

With a mix of varsity returners and players stepping into larger roles this season, No. 4 seed Washburn Rural opened its state tournament with a 2-0 win over No. 5 Derby to advance to the semifinals against top-seeded, and eventual state champion Blue Valley West (23-2).

Washburn Rural fell 12-5 before bouncing back with a win in the third-place game against No. 3 Olathe West.

After splitting a doubleheader with Seaman on Apr. 22, Washburn Rural won 11 of 12 games to end its season.

