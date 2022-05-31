ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trace McSorley 'elevated' by Colt McCoy, tries to follow veteran backup's preparation

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley is the team’s third-string quarterback and likely is not going to be more than that. Colt McCoy is the backup and his contract all but guarantees he will be the backup for the next two seasons, as his entire 2022 salary is guaranteed and more than $2 million of his 2023 salary is also fully guaranteed.

But McSorley is looking up to McCoy and modeling how he handles himself.

“He’s always ready,” McSorley said, according to Kevin Parrish Jr. for the official team site. “How he prepares, watches film, understands gameplans, especially during this offseason. He’s talking to guys and carrying himself like a starter.”

McCoy has been in the league since 2010, entering the league as a starter and then carving out a respectable career as a backup. He has started games in each of the last four seasons, filling in for an injured starter.

McSorley sees that and is attempting to mimic that.

“I try to carry myself the same way, and being around him has just elevated that more,” he said. “I don’t wish an injury on any quarterback ahead of me, but I will be ready if the opportunity comes.”

McSorley won’t have the opportunity to be backup here unless he sticks around until 2025, but if he can become like McCoy, he could see that role elsewhere in the years to come.

