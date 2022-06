UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union woman is facing charges after police say she put a gun to the head of a teenager who said he wanted to be with his mother who died. According to the incident report from Union Public Safety, Larissa Means was caring for a teen whose mother died several years ago. The report says the teen made a comment about wanting to be with his mother and in response, Means pulled a handgun out from underneath a pillow and pointed it at the back of the boy’s head.

