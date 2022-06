Danielle Kang said Friday that she is playing in the U.S. Women's Open with a tumor on her spine. According to GolfChannel.com's Amy Rogers, Kang said: "My goal is to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. I'm really happy that I'm here. It's been a difficult road, but I'm pretty stoked that I'm able to hit certain shots, and I feel like my game is a little bit there."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO