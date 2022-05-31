‘Shameless’ Star Kate Miner & ‘The Rookie’s’ Jason Canela To Lead Pandemic Horror-Thriller ‘Stay Safe’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Shameless star Kate Miner and The Rookie’s Jason Canela are leading Stay Safe, a horror-thriller about a Pandemic Hotzone.

Stay Safe has entered post-production and features Miner as Eva and Canela as Patricio, with Katalina Viteri ( Midnight in the Switchgrass) also starring.

Stationed on the front lines of a Pandemic Hotzone, the pic follows Army Surgeon Eva’s attempt to uncover the truth behind a subliminal message she received from a patient, while dealing with the unexpected arrival of an illegal immigrant into her home.

American Entertainment Investors, Synkronized Films and Elipsis Capital are behind the film, with Daniela Delfino, who also features in Stay Safe, Joseph Cohen and Alex Cohen producing.

Writers are David Gregg, Gia Neri, Rolando Vinas and director is Carlos V. Gutierrez, with a story by Clarence Williams IV.

Miner, who is also a singer-songwriter, was most recently seen wrapping the final 11th season of Showtime’s Shameless, in which she played Phillip Gallagher’s love interest Tami Tamietti. Past credits include Fifty Shades of Black and The Campaign.

Canela joined ABC’s The Rookie last year, playing Cesar Madrigal, and has also featured in A&E’s The Glades , Josh Waller’s Camino , Fox’s Pitch and Netflix’s Always be my Maybe.

Miner is repped by Innovative Artists Agency, AFA/Prime Talent Media and Rick Genow of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Canela is repped by Encompass Entertainment and Andres Budnik, Nicolas Keller and Liam Scholey at Vision Entertainment.