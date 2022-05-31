ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shameless’ Star Kate Miner & ‘The Rookie’s’ Jason Canela To Lead Pandemic Horror-Thriller ‘Stay Safe’

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Shameless star Kate Miner and The Rookie’s Jason Canela are leading Stay Safe, a horror-thriller about a Pandemic Hotzone.

Stay Safe has entered post-production and features Miner as Eva and Canela as Patricio, with Katalina Viteri ( Midnight in the Switchgrass) also starring.

Stationed on the front lines of a Pandemic Hotzone, the pic follows Army Surgeon Eva’s attempt to uncover the truth behind a subliminal message she received from a patient, while dealing with the unexpected arrival of an illegal immigrant into her home.

American Entertainment Investors, Synkronized Films and Elipsis Capital are behind the film, with Daniela Delfino, who also features in Stay Safe, Joseph Cohen and Alex Cohen producing.

Writers are David Gregg, Gia Neri, Rolando Vinas and director is Carlos V. Gutierrez, with a story by Clarence Williams IV.

Miner, who is also a singer-songwriter, was most recently seen wrapping the final 11th season of Showtime’s Shameless, in which she played Phillip Gallagher’s love interest Tami Tamietti. Past credits include Fifty Shades of Black and The Campaign.

Canela joined ABC’s The Rookie last year, playing Cesar Madrigal, and has also featured in A&E’s The Glades , Josh Waller’s Camino , Fox’s Pitch and Netflix’s Always be my Maybe.

Miner is repped by Innovative Artists Agency, AFA/Prime Talent Media and Rick Genow of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Canela is repped by Encompass Entertainment and Andres Budnik, Nicolas Keller and Liam Scholey at Vision Entertainment.

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: 'As The World Turns', 'One Life To Live' Actress Was 37

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Maggie Peterson Dies: 'The Andy Griffith Show' Actress Was 81

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle's Claim He at Least 'Got Smacked by Someone of Repute'

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

'The Late Show' Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID 'Recurrence'

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here's What Sean Murray Says

'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Makes Life-Altering Decision in Season 12 Finale

Naomi Judd Cause Of Death Disclosed By Daughter Ashley Judd: "The Lie The Disease Told Her Was So Convincing"

Why Was 'Magnum P.I.' Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

