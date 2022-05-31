ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man jailed for multiple counts of Rape

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Content Warning: The following article contains content surrounding sexual abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dangelo Marquez Burgess

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, May 30, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a welfare check on an individual who advised officers that on May 28, 2022, 31-year-old Dangelo Marquez Burgess took their cell phone and prevented them from leaving their residence on the 4000 block of Gaston Street, blocking their car in the driveway with another vehicle. According to the victim, Burgess allegedly damaged the front and driver’s side windows of the victim’s vehicle with multiple rocks.

Burgess then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began hitting them, causing the victim to break their hand during the altercation. Burgess then dragged the victim inside of the residence.

According to the victim, Burgess then forced them to have sex with him. The next day, on May 29, 2022, Burgess allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him again. The victim attempted to push Burgess; however, he overpowered the victim by placing his hands around the victim’s throat and squeezing their neck.

According to police, Burgess prevented the victim from leaving by taking away the victim’s cell phone and car keys. Officers observed multiple bruises on the victim’s arms and neck and noticed the victim’s right hand was swollen.

Burgess was in a relationship with the victim for over a year and he began living with the victim in November of 2021. On May 30, 2022, Burgess was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with the following offenses:

  • Second Degree Rape
  • First Degree Rape
  • False Imprisonment
  • Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation
  • Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Two counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KEDM

Missing 13-year-old boy's deceased body found in Ouachita River

Authorities found the body of a missing 13-year-old boy in Ouachita River by the Forsythe Boat Ramp. The Monroe Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 about the missing boy. A rescue boat with the Monroe Police Dive Team was sent out to look for...
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests three suspects in connection with Gardner burglaries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection to several burglaries reported in the Western Heights and Leavines Road area near Gardner. Corleone Jabez Batts, 20 of Pineville, is charged with 13 counts of simple burglary, two counts of aggravated burglary,...
