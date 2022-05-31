ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara Shows Off Her Long, Toned Legs In A Colorful Animal Print Dress

By Marsha Badger
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IO4s9_0fvm9jpg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlRqt_0fvm9jpg00

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Ciara is a force to be reckoned with in the style department. In a chic, colorful dress, the modelesque beauty with extra long and toned legs took to Instagram to show us what she’s working with.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

“When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans ,” the singer and mother of three wrote.

CiCi’s dress featured an array of bright colors against a simple zebra print pattern. Designed with a cold-shoulder detailing, long sleeves, and cutouts on the chest area, the mini dress is perfect for a night of dancing – something the Goodies singer can do in her sleep.

The entire ensemble feeds into the Y2K trend that’s taking over the fashion world. Ciara made it slightly modern by pairing the look with simple black single sole sandals, and her hair styled in a bun.

Our girl isn’t new to serving looks. In fact, she does this for fun! This weekend she was biker-chic in black shorts, a black tank top, lover-sized thigh-high boots, and a black, blue, and white leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ciara’s level of slayage is effortless. She can serve looks in her sleep, and it shows. What do you think? Are you a fan of CiCi’s style?

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress

Ciara Shares BTS Moments From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Shoot

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ciara Wears a Cutout Illusion Minidress to Celebrate Her Sports Illustrated Cover

High slits and cutouts might have become Ciara's signature, but her latest outfit takes her sultry style to new territory. Celebrating the launch of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swimsuit Issue in NYC on May 19, the singer was indeed dressed like a cover star, for which she joins fellow models Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, and Maye Musk on the front of the annually released magazine. Ciara stepped out on the red carpet in an all-black outfit by LaQuan Smith that featured a bodysuit with numerous cutouts, a low-rise miniskirt layered on top to create the illusion of a dress, and heeled sandals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Ciara Is Dripping in Diamond Belts Around Her Heels With Hot Pink Cutout Dress at amfAR Gala Cannes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara shut the amfAR Gala carpet down in two blows yesterday in France amid the Cannes Film Festival. First, her smoldering makeup looks with a fierce eye, nose highlight and shimmery lipgloss. Secondly, in a passionate gown with a high slit in the color of bubblegum. As each year, Ciara has gone bigger and better with her red carpet style, this look for the amfAR Gala was by far one of her best....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Sports Illustrated#Slayage
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy